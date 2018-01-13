TCU women bounce No. 15 West Virginia on road

Amy Okonkwo scored 16 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, and TCU defeated its second straight ranked team, taking down No. 15 West Virginia 76-74 on Saturday.
Okonkwo, who made a layup with 3.2 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and Jordan Moore had double-doubles for the Horned Frogs (12-5, 3-3 Big 12), who beat No. 7 Texas on Wednesday. Okonkwo had 12 rebounds, Moore had 17 points and 11 boards and Toree Thompson had 14 points. It is the first time since November of 2004 TCU has beaten ranked teams back-to-back and TCU’s first win in Morgantown, W.V.
The teams were a combined 5-of-13 shooting with seven turnovers in overtime.
The Mountaineers (15-3, 3-3), who won the first meeting in Fort Worth 87-82, took the lead on a jumper by Chania Ray with 1:09 to play. After several empty possessions, the last a TCU miss with less than 10 seconds to play, West Virginia had the ball but Lauren Heard tied up Kristina King and the Frogs got the ball. That set up Okonkwo’s shot from the top of the key. West Virginia still had time and rushed the ball up court but Katrina Pardee’s 3 from the right wing spun out.
West Virginia led virtually the whole game, and was up 18 early in the second half. TCU crept back and then a 10-0 run pulled the Frogs into a tie at 64-all with less than a minute to go in regulation.
The biggest lead for the Frogs was when they scored the first three points in overtime.
UTA men 97, Arkansas State 71
A 12-2 burst midway through the first half snapped a 12-all tie and powered UTA (12-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) to a road victory over Arkansas State (6-13, 1-5).
Senior center Johnny Hamilton had 19 points to lead four UTA starters with at least 15 points.
The Mavericks shot 61 percent from the field, including 15-of-27 from 3-point range, and led by at least 20 points for all but two minutes of the second half.
Arkansas State 85, UTA women 80
UTA’s loss came despite an overpowering display by senior center Rebekah VanDijk who made 11 of 12 field goal attempts on her way to a 31-point, 18-rebound effort.
VanDijk’s 18 boards were a career high and made her the first UTA women’s player to reach 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points for her career.
UTA (8-9, 2-4 Sun Belt) has lost 10 of its last 11 meetings with the Red Wolves (9-8, 4-2).
