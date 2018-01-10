TCU rally forces two overtimes at Texas, but last shot misses in 99-98 loss

Again.

It happened to TCU again in a Big 12 game — the last shot missed, and the Horned Frogs lost by a point.

Jaylen Fisher’s drive to the basket with time running out resulted in a layup that rolled off the rim, leaving the Frogs short in a 99-98 double-overtime loss at Texas on Wednesday night at the Frank Erwin Center.

Two weeks ago, the Frogs opened Big 12 play with a 90-89 loss to Oklahoma, missing their final shot.

Now No. 16 TCU (13-3, 1-3) has lost three of four games by a combined six points. It was the team’s first overtime loss under second-year coach Jamie Dixon.

“All these close losses, we have to learn how to finish a game,” forward Vladimir Brodziansky said. “And as coach says, it’s not one possession at the end. It’s the whole game.”

Kenrich Williams scored 26 points, making six 3-pointers after halftime, and Brodziansky had 19 points, including a short jumper as time ran out to force the second overtime.

“We’ve got to learn how to put two halves together and finish the game,” said Williams, who finished 7-for-11 on 3-pointers and was one point off his career high. “That’s our main thing right now. And get better defensively.”

Texas (11-5, 2-2) shot 56.7 percent for the game and outrebounded TCU 33-30, blocking seven shots.

“We got some really good fortune with Fisher’s layup missing,” said Texas coach Shaka Smart, whose team started four freshmen because of Kerwin Roach’s hand injury. Before the game, Texas announced guard Andrew Jones is suffering from leukemia.

Alex Robinson added 14 points, making three 3-pointers without a miss, for TCU off the bench for Fisher, who had foul trouble early.

TCU trailed 18-5, rallied to within 30-28, but trailed again by 13 at 51-38 with 16:26 left in the second half.

The Frogs led for the first time at 66-65 on Williams’ 3-pointer with 6:21 left. It was his fifth make on six attempts from long distance and put him at 20 points.

Williams’ seventh 3-pointer put TCU ahead 85-81 with 2:09 left in overtime.

The Frogs led by four again in the second overtime at 94-90 on a Brodziansky score with 2:04 left.

“Was impressed with our guys, how we battled back,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “Adversity early, got the lead in both overtimes. Were in position to finish it off, and we didn’t. It’s why we got the loss.”

TCU stays on the road this week with a Saturday game at Oklahoma, the top-scoring team in the league. The Frogs lost 90-89 to the Sooners in Fort Worth on Dec. 30.

It was the first loss in four overtime games for TCU under Dixon and the first this season. Last week, the Frogs won in overtime at Baylor.

“This league is going to be like this,” Dixon said. “All four of our games have been like this. The problem is we’ve been on the bad side of three of these.”