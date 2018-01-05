TCU

#TellMeCarlos: What happens after the Robinson-Rogers QB battle?

By Carlos Mendez

January 05, 2018 01:05 PM

It’s Friday, it’s time to answer TCU questions.

Thanks for all the submissions.

Here is last week’s edition of #TellMeCarlos.

And the week before.

See you at the arena on Saturday night. If you think of something, quote-tweet away (with the hashtag so I can find it later). You don’t have to wait until next week, unless you want like additional context or something for your question. Weird.

Carlos tells you: Both players are too early in their Division I career to seriously consider that, I assume. They have a lot to gain from time at TCU with Sonny Cumbie, I assume. A redshirt for Rogers would give him another year to fully rehab the knee, I assume. But it's college football. Make no assumptions.

Carlos tells you: I like this. Big uglies make a team tick, and for all the firepower TCU has amassed in recruiting the past three years, it's going nowhere without blocking. So who's doing it? Four senior starters are gone, but Lucas Niang got eight starts at right tackle as a sophomore and Cordel Iwuagwu started all 14 games at left guard as a sophomore. Let's say Niang moves to left tackle. That opens right tackle possibly for Anthony McKinney, the massive JUCO signee. Center might belong to Kellton Hollins. The other guard spot? The possibilities boggle the mind.

Carlos tells you: Josh Doctson at Texas Tech in 2015. Never seen a college receiver catch so many clutch passes in so many clutch ways. His performance that day was a pleasure to watch.

Carlos tells you: Salsa Limon. Sabor matters.

Carlos tells you: Nah. Trae Young wanted to get to the line and did. Tremendous player. Can't hand-check on the perimeter anymore, and he is so darn quick.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

