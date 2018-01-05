TellMeCarlos: What happens after the Robinson-Rogers QB battle?

It’s Friday, it’s time to answer TCU questions.
Thanks for all the submissions.
See you at the arena on Saturday night.
#TellMeCarlos Would the loser of the Rogers or Robinson QB battle transfer? And if Rogers loses and isn’t going to transfer, is it safe to assume that he would get a red shirt?— Cody Smith (@CodySmith1997) January 5, 2018
Carlos tells you: Both players are too early in their Division I career to seriously consider that, I assume. They have a lot to gain from time at TCU with Sonny Cumbie, I assume. A redshirt for Rogers would give him another year to fully rehab the knee, I assume. But it's college football. Make no assumptions.
Potential look of next years offensive line— John (@John97312753) January 5, 2018
Carlos tells you: I like this. Big uglies make a team tick, and for all the firepower TCU has amassed in recruiting the past three years, it's going nowhere without blocking. So who's doing it? Four senior starters are gone, but Lucas Niang got eight starts at right tackle as a sophomore and Cordel Iwuagwu started all 14 games at left guard as a sophomore. Let's say Niang moves to left tackle. That opens right tackle possibly for Anthony McKinney, the massive JUCO signee. Center might belong to Kellton Hollins. The other guard spot? The possibilities boggle the mind.
Favorite football memory since you’ve been covering TCU?— Paul (@pgdaly84) January 5, 2018
Carlos tells you: Josh Doctson at Texas Tech in 2015. Never seen a college receiver catch so many clutch passes in so many clutch ways. His performance that day was a pleasure to watch.
#TellMeCarlos what’s your favorite TCU-area dining establishment?— Brett Anderson (@branderson47) January 4, 2018
Carlos tells you: Salsa Limon. Sabor matters.
Any statistical basis for officiating basis towards OU and KU in ? After watching the battle Oklahoma it looked to me that the refs wanted an OU victory— Damon Hickman (@DamonRHickman) January 5, 2018
Carlos tells you: Nah. Trae Young wanted to get to the line and did. Tremendous player. Can't hand-check on the perimeter anymore, and he is so darn quick.
