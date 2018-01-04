TCU guard Jaylen Fisher (0) opened up about his albinism with Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel on Thursday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU

Fans encourage TCU’s Jaylen Fisher: ‘Just unique in your own way’

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

January 04, 2018 07:40 PM

TCU sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher recently opened up about his albinism with Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel, which was illustarted in this story published on Thursday.

“Where I came up from, you had to have thick skin,” Fisher told Engel. “It didn’t matter who you were. You were going to meet somebody mean. You had to take it. I just brushed it off. It’s nothing but words. Of course, words can hurt. But when you’ve been through and seen things, real life experiences, words can do nothing to you.”

In this case, perhaps, words can encourage?

Comments like “Just unique in your own way. God bless you, young man” flooded in on the Star-Telegram Facebook page.

Other comments read:

Former TCU guard Brandon Parrish weighed in as well.

Do you Jaylen. Do you.

