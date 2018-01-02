Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who played at TCU and lives in Fort Worth, helped put the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons with a game-winning touchdown pass on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Why Buffalo Bills fans have donated over $100,000 to Andy Dalton’s foundation

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 02:15 PM

Buffalo Bills fans can’t get enough of Andy Dalton at the moment. Or, more to the point, they can’t give enough.

Bills fans have helped the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation raise over $100,000 since Dalton’s game-winning touchdown pass for the Cincinnati Bengals put the Bills in the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons.

Over 4,500 donors have contributed, including 10 donations a minute at one point on Monday.

The former TCU star, who lives in Fort Worth in the off-season, posted a video on Twitter Tuesday morning thanking Bills fans for their contributions and urging fans to keep giving. The foundation helps “provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

“To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you. We appreciate the support,” Dalton posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Bills official Twitter account helped spur on the momentum by tweeting out a link to Dalton’s foundation Monday afternoon. “You helped us, now it’s our turn to help you,” the Bills tweeted to Dalton, with the hashtag “FootballISFamily.”

Ecstatic Bills continue to respond in a big way. Dalton’s former TCU teammate defensive end Jerry Hughes is a starter for the Bills. He posted on Twitter that he was sending Dalton an Edible Arrangement for his heroics.

“I’ll see u in Fort Worth,” Hughes tweeted. “Dinner on me.”

