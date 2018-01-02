Why Buffalo Bills fans have donated over $100,000 to Andy Dalton’s foundation

Buffalo Bills fans can’t get enough of Andy Dalton at the moment. Or, more to the point, they can’t give enough.
Bills fans have helped the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation raise over $100,000 since Dalton’s game-winning touchdown pass for the Cincinnati Bengals put the Bills in the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons.
Thank you to everybody who is donating to the @ajdfoundation! We are blown away by the support! pic.twitter.com/KPyd5X0CFR— Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018
Over 4,500 donors have contributed, including 10 donations a minute at one point on Monday.
Never miss a local story.
The former TCU star, who lives in Fort Worth in the off-season, posted a video on Twitter Tuesday morning thanking Bills fans for their contributions and urging fans to keep giving. The foundation helps “provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”
“To all the Bills fans that are donating to my foundation, thank you. We appreciate the support,” Dalton posted on Twitter on Monday.
Buffalo Bills fans in North Texas, donating to @Tcu Alum @andydalton14 foundation , for his help in ending their playoff drought . See you at 5 @NBCDFW @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/4zzWVCvsTi— Julie Fine (@JulieFineNBC5) January 2, 2018
The Bills official Twitter account helped spur on the momentum by tweeting out a link to Dalton’s foundation Monday afternoon. “You helped us, now it’s our turn to help you,” the Bills tweeted to Dalton, with the hashtag “FootballISFamily.”
Thank you, @Bengals. pic.twitter.com/HrJjuV5zWO— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018
Ecstatic Bills continue to respond in a big way. Dalton’s former TCU teammate defensive end Jerry Hughes is a starter for the Bills. He posted on Twitter that he was sending Dalton an Edible Arrangement for his heroics.
“I’ll see u in Fort Worth,” Hughes tweeted. “Dinner on me.”
@andydalton14 Bro Send an edible arrangements your way I’ll see u in Fort Worth dinner on me— Jerry hughes (@Iam_jerryhughes) January 1, 2018
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments