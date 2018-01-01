More Videos

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

  TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

    TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com
TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com

TCU

Best football win-loss record in Texas in 2017? Find it in Fort Worth

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

January 01, 2018 11:39 AM

UPDATED 50 MINUTES AGO

The envelope, please.

The winner for best record among FBS college football teams in Texas in 2017 goes to ...

TCU.

The Horned Frogs' 11-3 won-loss record was the best by two games among the 12 teams playing in the Football Bowl Subdivision, what used to be known as Division I, in the state.

North Texas had the next-best record at 9-5, then Houston at 7-5, followed by SMU, Texas and Texas A&M at 7-6, as summed up in a tweet by Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

For TCU, it marked the second 11-win season in three years and 40 victories in four years, the second-most wins by a Big 12 team in that time. The Frogs wrapped up the season with a 39-37 victory against Stanford in the Alamo Bowl behind a TCU bowl-record 401 yards of total offense by quarterback Kenny Hill.

In terms of strength of schedule, TCU was sixth among the 12 FBS teams in Texas. The Frogs' opponents were 70-64 (.522), tied for the 54th toughest schedule in the country, going into the national semifinal game between Oklahoma and Georgia.

Texas Tech faced the toughest schedule among the FBS teams in Texas, with opponents that combined to go 78-59 (.563) going into the Oklahoma-Georgia game.

A&M had the second-toughest schedule (44th), followed by Baylor (45th), SMU (46th) and North Texas (54th).

It's the second time in four years TCU has had the best record among the 12 FBS Texas teams. The Frogs did it in 2014 with a 12-1 mark.

Houston carried the distinction the previous two years, finishing 9-4 in 2016 and 13-1 in 2015.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

