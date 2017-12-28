VOTE for who wins Alamo Bowl: TCU or Stanford?

Vote for who you think will win tonight’s Alamo Bowl between TCU and Stanford, set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Feel free to vote as many times as you’d like.

TCU is a 3-point favorite.

Here is who several Star-Telegram staff members picked.

Drew Davison, Cowboys reporter: Spread - Stanford; Straight - Stanford

Brian Gosset, high school reporter: Spread - TCU; Straight - TCU

John Henry, reporter: Spread - Stanford; Straight - Stanford

Clarence Hill, Cowboys reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight - TCU

David Humphrey, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, Stanford

Carlos Mendez, TCU beat reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

Stefan Stevenson, reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

William Wilkerson, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

Eric Zarate, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU