VOTE for who wins Alamo Bowl: TCU or Stanford?

Vote for who you think will win tonight’s Alamo Bowl between TCU and Stanford, set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Feel free to vote as many times as you’d like.
TCU is a 3-point favorite.
Here is who several Star-Telegram staff members picked.
Drew Davison, Cowboys reporter: Spread - Stanford; Straight - Stanford
Brian Gosset, high school reporter: Spread - TCU; Straight - TCU
John Henry, reporter: Spread - Stanford; Straight - Stanford
Clarence Hill, Cowboys reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight - TCU
David Humphrey, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, Stanford
Carlos Mendez, TCU beat reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU
Stefan Stevenson, reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU
William Wilkerson, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU
Eric Zarate, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU
