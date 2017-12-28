TCU

VOTE for who wins Alamo Bowl: TCU or Stanford?

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 11 MINUTES AGO

Vote for who you think will win tonight’s Alamo Bowl between TCU and Stanford, set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Feel free to vote as many times as you’d like.

TCU is a 3-point favorite.

Here is who several Star-Telegram staff members picked.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drew Davison, Cowboys reporter: Spread - Stanford; Straight - Stanford

Brian Gosset, high school reporter: Spread - TCU; Straight - TCU

John Henry, reporter: Spread - Stanford; Straight - Stanford

Clarence Hill, Cowboys reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight - TCU

David Humphrey, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, Stanford

Carlos Mendez, TCU beat reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

Stefan Stevenson, reporter: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

William Wilkerson, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

Eric Zarate, editor: Spread, TCU; Straight, TCU

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Pause
Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift 1:54

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football 3:39

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers 1:38

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers

Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked 3:25

Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked

TCU, Baylor benches clear 0:36

TCU, Baylor benches clear

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel 0:52

Fossil Ridge star Stefan Cobbs adds to highlight reel

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video