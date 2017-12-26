Ticket availability shows TCU fans have lukewarm interest in going to Alamo Bowl

When No. 15 Stanford and No. 13 TCU clash in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, the stands might be more empty than in previous years.

San Antonio is a moderately touristy locale, and a strong match-up between two top-15 teams could make for a pretty entertaining contest.

Per an Alamo Bowl official, the Pac-12 and the Big 12 schools are allotted 6,000 and 11,000 tickets respectively. That means the game will then attempt to sell the remaining 49,000 remaining tickets (the Alamodome has a football capacity of 66,000).

Horned Frogs fans were able to purchase bowl tickets right after the team’s sixth victory (26-6 over Kansas State on Oct. 14). But an undisclosed number were allocated for TCU season-ticket holders and Frog Club members, with priority being decided through the Horned Frogs Priority Points System. There was also an undisclosed amount of those 11,000 tickets reserved for students.

And even though the stadium is just over three hours from Fort Worth, there are still face-value tickets available through TCU’s athletic department.

At present, fans can go on GoFrogs.com to purchase tickets. Fans can then search for the number of tickets that they would like, which are priced at face-value. Lower-level seats are currently listed at $125, while upper-level seats are priced at $75.

The same face-value ticket prices are also available on Stanford’s athletic website, but there is a potential $25 service fee.

TCU’s athletic department has also organized a common ticket donation system. At the same face-value prices, fans can buy tickets that will be distributed to a military member or veteran in the San Antonio area.

Secondary ticket vendors, such as those on StubHub, have a good number of ticket options that are almost a third of those figures. At present, some upper-level seats are going for $22, while lower-level seats range from $49 to $500.

The Alamo Bowl organizers are also selling $25 upper-level tickets in honor of the 25th anniversary of the game.

When No. 11 Oklahoma State crushed No. 13 Colorado, 38-8, in the Alamo Bowl last January, the game had the eighth highest attendance for any of the 40 bowl games.

Of course, everyone in Frogs’ nation remembers the last time the team played in the Alamo Bowl. Back in the 2016 game, backup quarterback Brahm Kohlhausen powered No. 11 TCU to an epic 31-point comeback that concluded with a triple-overtime win over No. 15 Oregon, 47-41.

The attendance for that game was 64,569, which is the Alamo Bowl’s best total in the past three seasons.