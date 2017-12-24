Our Christmas gifts for the TCU Horned Frogs: Who’s getting what?

It’s Christmas.

How is the TCU football team celebrating in San Antonio?

With practice, of course!

“Might have a little Christmas breakfast, something like that,” running back Kyle Hicks said. “Other than that, regular routine day. Practice and stuff.”

Any gifts?

“No, we don’t do presents,” cornerback Ranthony Texada said.

No presents?

“We’ll probably take a few pictures and stuff like that,” he said. “I don’t know. We’ll see what we have planned. It’ll still be fun, just being with everybody. It’s not a bad thing at all. I’m sure we’ll still do something, have a dinner.”

OK, we’ll hand out some presents.

If the Star-Telegram could put something under the tree for the Horned Frogs to find Christmas morning ...

To Gary Patterson: An unbeatable two-point play, to be used in just the right situation — on the road, underdog, final minute, two teams exhausted, but everybody yelling for overtime. Forget that. We listen. We know he’ll love this idea.

To Kenny Hill: A big hand from the TCU fans. He’s had his ups and downs in a TCU uniform, but it didn’t change his good character. He started every game except one, and even then he played. And he improved himself, becoming a 10-win quarterback.

To Shawn Robinson: A breakaway hand-warmer. It’s the only thing that kept the four-star freshman quarterback from scoring a touchdown at Texas Tech. Watch the replay. You’ll see.

To KaVontae Turpin: A dozen returnable punts, to be used when the Big 12’s most dangerous returner wishes. One a game? Two every other game? Six in one? All of them in one? His choice. Tell you what — make it a baker’s dozen.

To Jalen Reagor: Another Hail Mary chance. From what we’ve seen, we know this gift will not be wasted.

To Darius Anderson: Good health in 2018. Whether he plays in the Alamo Bowl or not, the sophomore from Rosenberg will start next season as one of the best backs in the Big 12, alongside Justice Hill of Oklahoma State, David Montgomery of Iowa State and Rodney Anderson of Oklahoma.

To Desmon White: A pass. He’s been one of the most trusty receivers for the Horned Frogs this year, tied for the team lead in catches and second in TDs. But he threw 73 touchdown passes his last two years at DeSoto. He racked up more than 7,000 yards in the air. Attempts at TCU? Zero. Maybe Santa Cumbie has one in his sack somewhere.

To Nick Orr: An interception. He was the team leader last year. He’s tied for the team lead this year. With eight in his career, one or two more could mean an extra look at the next level for a four-year player about to start his 39th game.

To Ben Banogu: A pass-rushing buddy next year like Mat Boesen. Those two combined for 20 sacks this year, 11.5 by Boesen and 8.5 by Banogu. They were quite a pair, but Boesen is a senior. Next year it’s Banogu’s show. Assuming he doesn’t bolt for the NFL, he’ll be back as the Big 12’s premier quarterback hunter.

To Travin Howard: A framed photo of his favorite tackle. The senior linebacker from Longview has 333 of them to choose from at TCU, more than any player in the Patterson era. Wonder what he’ll pick.

Well, that’s it. Wish we had a gift for everybody, but we’ve got lots of other houses to visit. Everyone else at TCU, accept our wishes for a Merry Christmas, good luck in all your endeavors and congratulations on a winning season. Happy New Year.