  Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked

    Basketball Hall of Fame coach Robert Hughes spoke to the TCU Horned Frogs before practice Thursday, Dec. 14, and told them what he used to tell his Terrell and Dunbar high school teams.

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Robert Hughes spoke to the TCU Horned Frogs before practice Thursday, Dec. 14, and told them what he used to tell his Terrell and Dunbar high school teams. cmendez@star-telegram.com
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Robert Hughes spoke to the TCU Horned Frogs before practice Thursday, Dec. 14, and told them what he used to tell his Terrell and Dunbar high school teams. cmendez@star-telegram.com

TCU

Bracketology: Horned Frogs third-highest seed in Big 12

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 04:12 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:33 PM

No. 15 TCU (14-0) is one of just four undefeated teams left in the AP top-25, but they actually dropped one spot in the rankings this week. Still, after an 11-0 start, this group has built a strong foundation a week before the start of conference play.

And while Jamie Dixon’s team is still the lowest ranked of those four undefeated teams in the polls, this will mark the second straight week ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects this team as a four seed in the NCAA Tournament. TCU is also two spot shy of earning its highest ranking in the history of the program.

The only difference now is that has the Horned Frogs are projected to play in the West Region as opposed to the South Region.

Since Lunardi’s last bracketology predictions were released, TCU picked up a 91-72 win over Texas Southern. That victory extended what is currently the longest winning streak in the nation to 16 games and counting, dating back to last year’s five-game NIT title run. The Horned Frogs have also won 17 of their last 18 games going back to last season.

Dixon’s squad remains the third highest ranked team in the Big 12, trailing No. 10 West Virginia (10-1) and No. 14 Kansas (9-2). In Lunardi’s bracket, those teams received a two-seed and four-seed respectively.

Counting No. 17 Oklahoma (9-1), No. 18 Baylor (10-2) and No. 21 Texas Tech (10-1), the Big 12 currently has six teams ranked in the top-25. That’s the highest number of ranked teams in any conference.

In Lunardi’s latest bracket prediction, All six of those teams, as well as Texas will make the NCAA tournament field.

TCU will host William & Mary at home on Dec. 22, before embarking on an incredibly difficult start to conference play.

On Dec. 30, the Horned Frogs will kick off their Big 12 slate against the No. 17 Sooners, who might have the nation’s best player right now in freshman phenom Trae Young. From there, the gauntlet only gets more rigorous. In a six-game stretch from Dec. 30 until Jan. 13 here’s their schedule:

Dec. 30 vs. No. 17 Oklahoma

Jan 2. at No. 18 Baylor

Jan. 6 vs. No. 14 Kansas

Jan. 10 at Texas

Jan. 13 at No. 17 Oklahoma

