TCU’s recruiting wish list as they wait for Justin Rogers

TCU is waiting on one more letter of intent to wrap up the early signing period on what is now the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the country.
It’s on pace to be a record class for TCU, with four-star quarterback Justin Rogers — the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and the star of the class — expected to sign at 5 p.m. Friday in Bossier City.
But their work will not be done.
They will have a handful of slots, perhaps five to seven, to fill in the traditional signing period in February. One is waiting for commit Derius Davis, a three-star cornerback from St. Francisville, La., who opted not to sign in the early period. The Frogs signed 17 players Wednesday.
The Frogs’ best class ever was rated 21st in the 247Sports composite in 2016. Who are the Frogs targeting now? Via 247Sports.com, here are some of the top names on the TCU wish list:
Four-star RB Jashaun Corbin of Rockledge, Fla. Uncommitted, but looks like a strong Florida State lean. TCU signed a four-star back on Wednesday, Fabian Franklin of Hattiesburg, Miss., and they have a four-star back on the roster in Darius Anderson. Would a third be too many?
Four-star WR Jamarr Chase of Metarie, La. A Florida decommit and a Top-100 player. Ranked 74th in the country, 15th at his position, fourth in Louisiana. This is shaping up to be TCU vs. LSU. The Frogs restocked at receiver on Wednesday, but this is one of those athletes you save room for.
Four-star WR Jaylen Waddle of Bellaire. Uncommitted, but the Frogs are fighting uphill here. Alabama has its sights set on the 5-foot-9 receiver/returner. But Florida State was also recruiting him hard, and now that Jimbo Fisher is in College Station, the Aggies are in the mix. He’s a Top-50 player.
Five-star WR Terrace Marshall of Bossier City. Uncommitted and maybe the biggest prize out there. Rated 11th in the country and the second-best player left on the board after Wednesday. This is Justin Rogers’ receiver, and Rogers has kept TCU-whispering his teammate. The Frogs didn’t make Marshall’s cut list, but he has acknowledged that he continues to listen to the voices in Fort Worth, who were his first offer 23 months ago.
Four-star DT Keondre Coburn of Houston. Committed to Texas since August but TCU got an official visit out of him last weekend, and he did not sign Wednesday. He tweeted on Tuesday that he is still committed, “just not a 100%.” Rated eighth-best at his position nationally and at 329 pounds, fits the size the Frogs have begun adding, and benefitting from, at defensive tackle.
I will not be signing this week nothing on Texas just need to take more time in my decision. This decision is the next chapter in my life need to make sure I’m making the right one still committed just not a 100% please respect my decision.— Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) December 19, 2017
Three-star LB Aaron Brule of Metarie, La. Committed to Georgia since September, but took an official visit to TCU last weekend and followed with an announcement that he would sign in the early period. A teammate of Jamarr Chase at Archbishop Rummel. At 6-1, 205, he has the promise of a safety/linebacker combo build that always attracts TCU.
Three-star S Derek Turner of St. Francisville, La. Uncommitted and a teammate of Frogs cornerback commit Derius Davis. TCU offered in November, and he took his official visit last week. He told the Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge that he’ll consider TCU “very seriously” because Davis is committed to the Frogs.
