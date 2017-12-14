Dixon on hoops needs: ‘Whatever we need, we’re going to get’

TCU remains in the early stages of a renaissance in basketball, learning the ways of a big-time program.

But the Horned Frogs lured Jamie Dixon from Pittsburgh with the promise of an emphasis on the sport, and he believes he and the Frogs will get what they need when they need it.

“As far as budget in the Big 12 in basketball, I think we’re still last — and we knew that, and they know that — and there’s things that we’re going to have to address,” Dixon told reporters Monday after the press conference to introduce Jeremiah Donati as athletic director. “But it’s not like I’m going to walk in there and say, ‘We need this,’ and I’m not going to get it.”

TCU’s investment in basketball, highlighted by a more than $70 million renovation of its basketball facility and the subsequent hiring of Dixon, has paid off barely a season and a month into the new coach’s tenure. The Frogs are 34-15 since Dixon’s arrival. Undefeated at 10-0 this season, they are No. 14 in the AP Top 25, one spot off their highest ranking ever. Last season, they won two games at the Big 12 tournament for the first time and garnered their first postseason championship with the NIT crown.

The Frogs have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998, but are building a resume with the eighth-best RPI in the country. They were picked third by the Big 12 coaches in their preseason poll.

TCU had 13 crowds of more than 6,000 last season at Schollmaier Arena, including an arena-record 7,276 against Baylor on Jan. 21, 2017, and averaged 6,126, the second-highest total in school history.

Capacity at Schollmaier is officially 6,800. Season tickets have gone from 3,700 in the first year of the arena to 4,500 last season to 4,700 this season, said Sean Conner, associate athletic director for ticket sales.

Dixon has built up the capital to ask for what he wants.

“Whatever we need, we’re going to get,” Dixon said. “I’m not going to go overboard. I know patience is important; we don’t need everything today. But I know when there’s something we really need, they’re going to take care of that. They’re going to work on it.”

Donati on Monday said TCU has paid special attention to football and basketball revenues in growing its athletic programs.

“We understand that the business model of college athletics is such that football needs to generate revenue, and basketball, too,” he said. “We’ve tried very strategically to do that over the last six years so that those sports are successful and fund the other nine teams.”

TCU’s basketball season continues Monday with a home game against Texas Southern followed by a home game on Friday against William & Mary. The Frogs’ Big 12 schedule begins Dec. 30 at Schollmaier Arena with a 1 p.m. game against Oklahoma.