Looking for that first Jeremiah Donati tweet as TCU AD? It’s coming

Is there a Jeremiah Donati tweet out yet?

Don’t worry, it’s coming. The new TCU athletic director promises.

“I get asked that all the time — what am I going to do about Twitter?” he said Monday after being introduced at a press conference.

It’s a natural question. His predecessor, Chris Del Conte, masterfully engaged followers on the social media platform. He congratulated people and teams, let emojis do the talking in some cases, answered questions even at the oddest hours and commented on all sorts of things.

So he set a standard that Donati saw every day.

“Will my twitter and tie game be as strong?” Donati said with a smile. “It’s to be determined. Obviously I’m going to address those things with the communication team. I probably won’t be, when I do get on Twitter, as avid a tweeter. I used to tease him kind of mercilessly about that. It kind of remains to be seen. But it’s coming.”

Del Conte also was a large public presence. He attended games regularly, from the biggies like football, basketball and baseball to the lower-profile sports like volleyball, soccer and tennis. And tweeted out photos.

But that doesn’t sound like it’s out of Donati’s comfort zone.

“I’m a person that likes people,” he said. “I like to be out and see folks. I won’t be hard to find, I’ll put it to you that way.”

Tweet that.