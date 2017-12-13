More Videos

    Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

TCU

Looking for that first Jeremiah Donati tweet as TCU AD? It’s coming

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 12:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES AGO

Is there a Jeremiah Donati tweet out yet?

Don’t worry, it’s coming. The new TCU athletic director promises.

“I get asked that all the time — what am I going to do about Twitter?” he said Monday after being introduced at a press conference.

It’s a natural question. His predecessor, Chris Del Conte, masterfully engaged followers on the social media platform. He congratulated people and teams, let emojis do the talking in some cases, answered questions even at the oddest hours and commented on all sorts of things.

So he set a standard that Donati saw every day.

“Will my twitter and tie game be as strong?” Donati said with a smile. “It’s to be determined. Obviously I’m going to address those things with the communication team. I probably won’t be, when I do get on Twitter, as avid a tweeter. I used to tease him kind of mercilessly about that. It kind of remains to be seen. But it’s coming.”

Del Conte also was a large public presence. He attended games regularly, from the biggies like football, basketball and baseball to the lower-profile sports like volleyball, soccer and tennis. And tweeted out photos.

But that doesn’t sound like it’s out of Donati’s comfort zone.

“I’m a person that likes people,” he said. “I like to be out and see folks. I won’t be hard to find, I’ll put it to you that way.”

Tweet that.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

