Chris Del Conte says goodbye to TCU with full-page ad in Star-Telegram

Chris Del Conte paid for a full-page ad in Tuesday’s Star-Telegram sports section to say goodbye to his TCU “Horned Frogs family.”
Del Conte was TCU’s athletic director since November 2009 before taking the same job with the University of Texas. TCU introduced Del Conte’s replacement, Jeremiah Donati, on Monday.
“TCU has already selected one of the brightest young leaders in college athletics and a driving force in the Horned Frogs’ success. Congratulations to Jeremiah Donati and his wife, Nicole,” Del Conte wrote.
“We will miss all of you deeply,” Del Conte concluded. “These words — no words — can ever truly express the gratitude I feel for all of you, so I will simply say: Thank you!”
