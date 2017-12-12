Chris Del Conte gives a radio interview Monday following a news conference where he was introduced at the new vice president and athletics director for the University of Texas.
TCU

That’s no Horns Up: Is Chris Del Conte trying to signal for help?

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 01:07 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 3 MINUTES AGO

Uh-oh. Did Chris Del Conte forget where he was?

Did he let his fingers fall into an old habit?

Was he trying to send a message home?

Whatever reason — take your pick — the former TCU athletic director and new Texas Longhorns athletics boss let his index and middle finger curl onto his thumb in the shape of the Horned Frogs hand sign during a radio interview Monday.

The image popped up on social media.

Del Conte's former staffers could not resist some teasing.

The first day on the job is always a time of learning. Athletic directors appear to be no exception.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

    Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

