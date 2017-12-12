That’s no Horns Up: Is Chris Del Conte trying to signal for help?

Uh-oh. Did Chris Del Conte forget where he was?

Did he let his fingers fall into an old habit?

Was he trying to send a message home?

Whatever reason — take your pick — the former TCU athletic director and new Texas Longhorns athletics boss let his index and middle finger curl onto his thumb in the shape of the Horned Frogs hand sign during a radio interview Monday.

The image popped up on social media.

Del Conte's former staffers could not resist some teasing.

Muscle memory is the darndest thing @_delconte https://t.co/FMS6UlXJkV — Brent Cunningham (@bcunningham_89) December 12, 2017

The first day on the job is always a time of learning. Athletic directors appear to be no exception.