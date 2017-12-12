Four-star RB flip keeps TCU on track for highest recruiting class ever

TCU remains on track for its highest-rated recruiting class ever in football thanks to the flip of a four-star running back on Monday, making up for the downgrade to four stars of quarterback Justin Rogers.

Fabian Franklin of Hattiesburg, Miss., switched his commitment from Mississippi State to TCU, giving the Horned Frogs a fifth four-star player in the 20-member 2018 class and keeping them at No. 16 in the national rankings.

TCU had the 17th-ranked recruiting class in 2016, which had a school-record 10 four-star players.

Two weeks ago, the Frogs had their first five-star recruit when Rogers was upgraded in the 247Sports composite rankings. But he was moved back down to four stars when some evaluations took into account that he was basically inactive this season following a leg injury.

TCU’s class rates third in the Big 12.

Franklin is No. 175 on the ESPN300, rated the No. 14 running back in the nation and No. 2 player in Mississippi. He visited TCU last weekend.

#ESPN300 No. 175 Fabian Franklin flips to #TCU from #HailState. Really like the #TCU class. Addressing positional needs, and have under valued playmakers. Big fan of the OL class headed to Ft. Worth. — Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 12, 2017

“Although it seems like the Frogs got in on him recently, they actually offered in February,” said TCU recruiting expert Jeremy Clark, publisher of HornedFrogBlitz.com on the 247Sports network. “Curtis Luper had a great relationship with Franklin, and combine the fact that Dan Mullen left Mississippi State, it was an easy choice for Franklin.”

At 5-11, 200, Franklin is closest in size to Darius Anderson among the current TCU backs. The only bigger back on the roster is the 6-3, 225 Sewo Olonilua.

“The Frogs are getting a power back in Franklin, a guy that can push Sewo Olonilua in those goal-line situations that TCU has used the wild frog package in,” said Billy Wessels, publisher of PurpleMenace.com on the Rivals network.

Franklin is the only back in the Frogs’ 2018 class so far.

In addition to Franklin, the Frogs got a boost last week when three-star junior college tight end Pro Wells committed.

A three-day early signing period opens Dec. 20. The next signing period is the traditio National Signing Day on the first Wednesday in February. In 2018, it falls on Feb. 7.