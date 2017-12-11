California head coach Sonny Dykes instructs from the sideline during the second half of a game against Utah on Oct. 1, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif.
California head coach Sonny Dykes instructs from the sideline during the second half of a game against Utah on Oct. 1, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
California head coach Sonny Dykes instructs from the sideline during the second half of a game against Utah on Oct. 1, 2016, in Berkeley, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

TCU

SMU football ready to introduce TCU staffer Sonny Dykes as head coach

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

December 11, 2017 06:12 PM

SMU is ready to announce the hire of TCU offensive analyst Sonny Dykes as its new head coach, reports say.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at SMU.

Dykes spent this season with the Horned Frogs as an analyst, a non-coaching and non-recruiting position, helping evaluate the offense and prepare game plans. TCU began the season 7-0 with the nation’s best third-down offense en route to a runner-up finish in the Big 12 and Alamo Bowl berth.

Dykes, 48, is the son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes and a former Cal and Louisiana Tech head coach. He, co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie and offensive line coach Chris Thomsen shared a background in the Texas Tech offensive system under Mike Leach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dykes will replace Chad Morris, who left after three seasons to become the head coach at Arkansas.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

View More Video