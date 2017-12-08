TCU vs. Heisman finalists: From Dickerson to Mayfield, an uphill climb

The TCU Horned Frogs have run up against their share of Heisman Trophy finalists during a 112-year football history.

But they haven’t had a lot of luck.

The Frogs are 2-11 all-time against a team with a Heisman finalist, including 0-for-2 this season as they get ready for a third opportunity when they meet Stanford and running back Bryce Love in the Alamo Bowl.

Love is one of three finalists up for the award, to be presented Saturday in New York City, joining two-time finalist Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year’s winner.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayfield threw seven touchdown passes in two victories against TCU this season, 38-20 in Norman on Nov. 11 and 41-17 last weekend in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mayfield is expected to win.

TCU has met five other players who eventually won the Heisman that season, and lost to all five: Andre Ware of Houston in 1989, Gino Torretta of Miami in 1992, Eric Crouch of Nebraska in 2001, Sam Bradford of Oklahoma in 2008 and Robert Griffin of Baylor in 2011.

TCU has defeated two Heisman finalists, Dee Dowis of Air Force in 1989 and Troy Davis of Iowa State in 1995.

This season will be the third time TCU has met more than one Heisman finalist in the same season.

In 1989, the Frogs played Dowis and Ware. Last year, they saw Mayfield and receiver Dee Dee Westbrook in the same game, a 52-46 Oklahoma victory at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU has never met a Heisman finalist or winner in a bowl game.

The Alamo Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, pitting the Big 12 and Pac 12 runner-ups. Stanford (9-4) is scheduled to arrive in San Antonio on Dec. 22, and the Horned Frogs (10-3) the next day.

Here is the list of TCU games against a Heisman finalist since 1982, the first year the Heisman Foundation lists finalists (eventual Heisman winner bolded):

Sept. 25, 1982: TCU loses 16-13 to Eric Dickerson and SMU at Texas Stadium.

Oct. 21, 1989: TCU defeats Dee Dowis and Air Force 27-9 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Nov. 4, 1989: TCU loses to Andre Ware and Houston 55-10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Oct. 17, 1992: TCU loses to Gino Torretta and No. 1 Miami 45-10 at Miami’s Orange Bowl.

Sept. 9, 1995: TCU defeats Troy Davis and Iowa State 27-10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Aug. 25, 2001: TCU loses to Eric Crouch and No. 4 Nebraska 21-7 at Memorial Stadium.

Sept. 27, 2008: No. 23 TCU loses to Sam Bradford and No. 2 Oklahoma 35-10 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Sept. 2, 2011: No. 14 TCU loses to Robert Griffin III and Baylor 50-48 at Floyd Casey Stadium.

Nov. 10, 2012: TCU loses to Collin Klein and No. 3 Kansas State 23-10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Oct. 1, 2016: No. 21 TCU loses to Baker Mayfield, Dee Dee Westbrook and Oklahoma 52-46 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Nov. 11, 2017: No. 6 (CFP) TCU loses to Baker Mayfield and No. 5 (CFP) Oklahoma 38-20 at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.

Dec. 2, 2017: No. 11 (CFP) TCU loses to Baker Mayfield and No. 3 (CFP) Oklahoma 41-17 in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium.