Former Arlington Bowie standout Tope Imade gets help from his coach, Nate Van Cleave, left, and mom and dad, Betty and Felix Imade during National Signing Day at the Arlington ISD Professional Development Center in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016.
TCU

A simplified look at the college football recruiting calendar

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

December 08, 2017 11:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

The crazy world of college football recruiting is ever-changing, eventful, stressful, and can be downright confusing sometimes.

We’re here to help with that last part (we hope).

For those recruiting nuts out there and even those tempted to jump in feet first – careful it tends to suck you in like quicksand – here is a look at the remaining recruiting calendar for the 2018 cycle.

Right now through Feb. 3, 2018 we are in what’s known as a “Contact Period,” which permits coaching staffs six in-person, off-campus contacts per prospective student-athlete.

Layman’s terms: Coaches can visit a recruit up to six times away from their college or university campus as long as they don’t visit the same recruit more than once in a week.

The “Contact Period” is active through Feb. 3, 2018 except for the following days:

Dec. 17 – This is a “Quiet Period,” which means a college coach may only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on the college’s campus. Coaches are not allowed to watch the recruit compete unless that competition occurs on the college’s campus. Coaches can write or telephone recruits or their parents during this time.

Dec. 18 through Jan. 11, 2018 – This is a “Dead Period,” which means a coach can’t have face-to-face contact with the recruit or their parents. The only interaction a coach can have during this time is write or call a recruit or their parents.

Feb. 4, 2018 – “Quiet Period.”

Feb. 5-8 – “Dead Period.”

Following? OK, good.

Now, for the first time ever, beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, high school prospects can sign their National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period and effectively shut down their recruiting process. This will likely dramatically reshape recruiting as we know it.

If recruits choose not to sign during this window they will still be able to on National Signing Day on Feb. 7, 2018.

See, that wasn’t so bad.

