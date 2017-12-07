TCU’s Mat Boesen named Sports Illustrated first-team All-American

The honors continue to pile up for TCU defensive end Mat Boesen.
The senior from Torrance, Calif., was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.
Boesen has 57 tackles, including a Big 12 Conference leading 11 1/2 sacks, which is tied fourth most in the nation. That’s tied for third most in a season at TCU. He has also forced three fumbles. His 57 tackles are the most by a TCU defensive lineman since time-time consensus first-team All-American Jerry Hughes had 58 tackles in 2009.
The last time a Horned Frog was named first team All-American by SI was wide receiver Josh Doctson in 2015.
The 15th-ranked Frogs (10-3) play No. 13 Stanford (9-4) Dec. 28 in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
