TCU’s Mat Boesen named Sports Illustrated first-team All-American

By Stefan Stevenson

December 07, 2017 05:53 PM

The honors continue to pile up for TCU defensive end Mat Boesen.

The senior from Torrance, Calif., was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Boesen has 57 tackles, including a Big 12 Conference leading  11 1/2 sacks, which is tied fourth most in the nation. That’s tied for third most in a season at TCU. He has also forced three fumbles. His 57 tackles are the most by a TCU defensive lineman since time-time consensus first-team All-American Jerry Hughes had 58 tackles in 2009.

The last time a Horned Frog was named first team All-American by SI was wide receiver Josh Doctson in 2015.

The 15th-ranked Frogs (10-3) play No. 13 Stanford (9-4) Dec. 28 in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

