Here’s the complete college football bowl schedule

1:32 See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings Pause

0:41 Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

1:02 TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU

2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:38 Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital