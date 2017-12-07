TCU coach Gary Patterson calls out to fans in the postgame celebration at the Alamo Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016, in San Antonio as safety Derrick Kindred looks on. The Horned Frogs had just completed a rally from a 31-0 halftime deficit to defeat Oregon 47-41 in three overtimes.
TCU

Purple or black? Patterson’s Alamo Bowl shirt color will be late decision

By Carlos Mendez

December 07, 2017 12:06 PM

Purple or black?

TCU coach Gary Patterson might make a game-time decision on his choice of shirt for the Alamo Bowl.

Why is this important?

His clothing just about won an MVP award the last time the Horned Frogs played in San Antonio. Patterson switched from a black shirt to purple at halftime of the 2016 game and — voila! — TCU matched the largest comeback in bowl history by rallying from a 31-0 deficit to defeat Oregon 47-41 in three overtimes.

True story.

“As usual, there’s a part of the game, as a head coach, where you’re not very smart,” Patterson said Thursday at a press conference in San Antonio. “That’s why I changed shirts, I thought, to become a little bit smarter with the color.”

Patterson had reporters, event organizers and Stanford coach David Shaw laughing about the memory. The question came from the audience: Purple or black?

Patterson said he’s leaning purple, but black has an appeal for — ahem — some coaches.

“By the end of the season, us stocky guys, we don’t look as good on high-definition TV,” he said, drawing more laughs. “It’s kind of a thin thing. It helps you out a little bit.”

With a smile, he added, “So I’m going to see what I look like by the time I get to the 25th, 26th, and then make a decision.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Alamodome. So there’s time to get hi-def ready.

TCU coach Gary Patterson speaks postgame about OU quarterback Baker Mayfield in the Big 12 championship game. Carlos Mendezcmendez@star-telegram.com

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760

No. 15 TCU vs. No. 13 Stanford

8 p.m. Dec. 28, ESPN

