Timberview graduate Carter rallies Texas A&M past TCU women

Freshman Chennedy Carter, a Mansfield Timberview graduate, had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead No. 21 Texas A&M over TCU’s women in the Maggie Dixon Classic Wednesday in College Station.
Held to 24 points by TCU in the first half, the Aggies (7-2) scored 25 in the third quarter as senior center Khaalia Hillsman scored 13 of her 22 points.
Amy Okonkwo led TCU (6-2) with 19 points as well as seven rebounds and three assists. Jordan Moore contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.
Carter, the nation’s leading freshman scorer at 19.4 points per game, helped the Aggies improve to 36-4 against TCU all-time and 20-0 at home.
TCU returns home on Sunday to host Southeastern Louisiana at 2 p.m.
Kansas State 70, UTA women 56
After a 5-0 start, UTA’s women have struggled with a week-long step up in competition.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks dropped their third game in a row, losing at Kansas State of the Big 12 Conference. The loss follows a 30-point loss at once-beaten Utah and a four-point loss at home against Houston.
There’s no letup in the schedule, either. UTA will play at 8-1 Georgia Tech on Sunday and then at 5-3 Arkansas a week later.
UTA center Rebekah VanDijk had 20 points and 15 rebounds while Crystal Allen added 14 points to lead the Mavs. Kansas State (6-2) got a season-high 25 points from guard Kayla Goth.
