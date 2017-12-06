VOTE: Who has the best basketball team in Texas?

Scan the landscape of college basketball this season and one would be hard-pressed to find a more talented pool of hoops programs than the Lone Star State.

In the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll, the state of Texas has three teams in the Top 25 (No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 20 TCU, and No. 22 Baylor) and three more receiving votes (Texas Tech, Texas, and UTA). That doesn’t even include a 7-1 Houston team or a 7-3 SMU team; the Mustangs’ first two losses were by a combined five points.

You can stretch it even further than that to include Stephen F. Austin, whose one loss was a five-point defeat at Mississippi State. Southland Conference foe Lamar is also 7-1.

So this begs the question: Who is the best this season?

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vote below. You can vote as many times as you’d like.