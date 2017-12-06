VOTE: Who has the best basketball team in Texas?

More Videos

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Pause
Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season 1:16

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

Return of the Killer Frogs: The rebirth of TCU basketball 5:50

Return of the Killer Frogs: The rebirth of TCU basketball

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

  • Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

    Here are the top five TCU home basketball games to attend during the 2017-2018 season, based on preseason rankings, rivalries and conference play.

Here are the top five TCU home basketball games to attend during the 2017-2018 season, based on preseason rankings, rivalries and conference play. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Here are the top five TCU home basketball games to attend during the 2017-2018 season, based on preseason rankings, rivalries and conference play. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

TCU

VOTE: Who has the best basketball team in Texas?

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 01:53 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

Scan the landscape of college basketball this season and one would be hard-pressed to find a more talented pool of hoops programs than the Lone Star State.

In the most recent USA Today Coaches Poll, the state of Texas has three teams in the Top 25 (No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 20 TCU, and No. 22 Baylor) and three more receiving votes (Texas Tech, Texas, and UTA). That doesn’t even include a 7-1 Houston team or a 7-3 SMU team; the Mustangs’ first two losses were by a combined five points.

You can stretch it even further than that to include Stephen F. Austin, whose one loss was a five-point defeat at Mississippi State. Southland Conference foe Lamar is also 7-1.

So this begs the question: Who is the best this season?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vote below. You can vote as many times as you’d like.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Pause
Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season 1:16

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

Return of the Killer Frogs: The rebirth of TCU basketball 5:50

Return of the Killer Frogs: The rebirth of TCU basketball

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video