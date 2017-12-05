Gary Patterson’s advice for Oklahoma’s next opponent: ‘Have fun!’

Gary Patterson has some advice for Oklahoma’s opponents in the College Football Playoff.

“Have fun!”

The TCU football coach and his team saw up close and personal how tough it was to beat Oklahoma this season, losing 38-20 in the regular season and 41-17 in the Big 12 championship game.

“I’ll put the challenge out there, whoever gets an opportunity to play them — have fun!” Patterson said Saturday following the league title game at AT&T Stadium. “We got a chance to do it twice.”

OU set the standard in the Big 12 this season, putting up the nation’s No. 1 offense while winning all but one game, against an Iowa State team building to a peak October.

TCU had the Big 12’s top defense, but it did not hold up against Heisman Trophy favorite Baker Mayfield and company, who next face Auburn in a national semifinal in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

“You’ve got to play everybody in this league every year, and in our case, to come back and play Oklahoma twice is a tough venture, especially the way they were playing toward the end of the year,” Patterson said. “We’re going to keep battling. That’s what our goal is. If it means we have to go through Norman all the time to get there, that’s what we’ll do. But we will have fun trying.”

Patterson likened this Oklahoma team to the 2008 squad led by Sam Bradford. That offensive juggernaut defeated TCU 35-10 in the regular season in Norman and went on to play for a national title against Florida.

“I’m proud of them being our conference champion,” Patterson said. “You want to beat them in the game. Now at the end of the day, you need to cheer for them.”

For TCU fans, the next chance to cheer for the Horned Frogs is Dec. 28 at the Alamo Bowl against Stanford.