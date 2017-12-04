Stanford running back Bryce Love breaks through the line for a first down against Notre Dame on Nov. 25. Love is second in the nation with 1,973 yards rushing.
Stanford running back Bryce Love breaks through the line for a first down against Notre Dame on Nov. 25. Love is second in the nation with 1,973 yards rushing. Tony Avelar AP
Stanford running back Bryce Love breaks through the line for a first down against Notre Dame on Nov. 25. Love is second in the nation with 1,973 yards rushing. Tony Avelar AP

TCU

So just how expensive is tuition to Stanford?

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 04, 2017 06:33 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 54 MINUTES AGO

The Stanford Cardinal (9-4) comes to Texas to face TCU (10-3) in the Alamo Bowl as the runner-up of the Pac 12.

The last time the Horned Frogs played the Cardinals was 2008 as part of a two-season, non-conference pairing. TCU won both games.

Five things about Stanford every TCU fan should know:

1. Nine from Texas — Stanford has nine players from Texas, including four from Tarrant County. Tight end Kaden Smith (Flower Mound Marcus) is third on the team with 23 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yr.

Player

Pos.

High School

Sr.

Brandon Simmons

FS

Mansfield Timberview

Soph.

Obi Eboh

CB

Southlake Carroll

Soph.

Richard McNitzky

LS

San Antonio MacArthur

Soph.

Kaden Smith

TE

Flower Mound Marcus

Soph.

Trevor Speights

RB

McAllen Memorial

Soph.

Michael Williams

DT

Fort Worth All Saints

Fr.

Paulson Adebo

CB

Mansfield

Fr.

Walker Little

OT

Houston Episcopal

Fr.

Joe McGrath

SS

San Antonio Alamo Heights

2. Running with Love — Running back Bryce Love is second in the nation with 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns. The blazing fast junior is third nationally with 8.32 yards per carry... and he is a pre-med student on top of that.

3. Pick 16 — The Cardinal defense has 16 interceptions spread out between 10 players. Only 10 schools have more interceptions than Stanford. Safety Justin Reid leads the team with five picks.

4. Small and expensive — For once, TCU isn’t by far the smaller school. Stanford has an undergraduate enrollment of 7,032. TCU is at 10,394, including graduate students. Stanford has more graduate students 9,304 so therefore 16,336 total students, almost 6,000 more than TCU. Tuition fees and other costs push the cost of tuition, room and board to nearly $70,000 at Stanford. TCU is about $58,000 a year.

5. Bowl bound — Stanford has been to nine consecutive bowls, including the past seven under head coach David Shaw, who is trying to win 10 games for the sixth season. Shaw is 4-2 in bowls. TCU has been to a bowl the past four seasons and 15 of 17 season under Gary Patterson. Patterson is 9-6 in bowl games, including a loss in the Mobile Alabama Bowl, which was his first game as TCU’s head coach in 2000.

More Videos

TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU 1:02

TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU

Pause
How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings 1:32

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Dilly Dilly! Minnesota brewery greeted with medieval cease-and-desist scroll 1:54

Dilly Dilly! Minnesota brewery greeted with medieval cease-and-desist scroll

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business 1:37

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU

    Horned Frogs senior John Diarse said he was convinced he had a touchdown catch in the Big 12 championship game.

TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU

Horned Frogs senior John Diarse said he was convinced he had a touchdown catch in the Big 12 championship game.

Carlos Mendez cmendez@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU 1:02

TCU receiver describes his replay TD catch vs. OU

Pause
How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 2:00

Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings 1:32

See the major changes coming to TCU's football stadium in these newly-released renderings

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Dilly Dilly! Minnesota brewery greeted with medieval cease-and-desist scroll 1:54

Dilly Dilly! Minnesota brewery greeted with medieval cease-and-desist scroll

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business 1:37

Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video