Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood breaks up a pass for TCU receiver John Diarse, right, in a game on November 11 in Oklahoma.
TCU

WATCH: Spectacular TD catch puts TCU back in hunt against Oklahoma

By Stefan Stevenson

December 02, 2017 01:09 PM

ARLINGTON

We have a game, people.

TCU receiver John Diarse hauled in a spectacular, one-handed catch for a touchdown to pull the Horned Frogs to within 17-14 midway through the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Diarse’s catch was ruled incomplete but was overturned after a replay review. It appeared that Diarse maintained control of the ball until his body hit the ground out of bounds.

The Sooners took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, which included an 18-yard fumble return for a score on the Frogs’ first play from scrimmage.

But two touchdown passes from Kenny Hill, the first a 29-yard strike to Jalen Reagor, pulled TCU back to within three with 7:44 remaining in the first half.

