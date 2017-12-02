TCU head coach Gary Patterson, left, talks to Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley before the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
Oklahoma storms past TCU to take early 17-0 lead

By Stefan Stevenson

December 02, 2017 12:42 PM

This got ugly fast.

The TCU Horned Frogs, looking to avenge a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners three weeks ago, found themselves trailing 17-0 after the first quarter in the Big 12 Championship Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The No. 3-ranked Sooners scored a field goal on their opening possession, which seemed at the time to be a small victory for the TCU defense keeping them out of the end zone. But on the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs’ first play from scrimmage, running back Kyle Hicks fumbled and Sooners’ Caleb Kelly returned it 18 yards for a score to put Oklahoma up 10-0.

Heisman candidate Baker Mayfield led the Sooners on an 81-yard scoring drive to put Oklahoma up 17-0. Mark Andrews caught a five-yard pass from Mayfield for the touchdown.

Mayfield completed 10 of 14 passes for 100 yards in the first quarter.

The Sooners have outgained the Frogs 132 to 69.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

