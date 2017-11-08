More four-star players roll in for TCU, Jamie Dixon

The four-star recruits keep rolling in for TCU.
Two days before the season opener, Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon announced a four-member signing class that includes three four-star recruits from Texas and a top juniors player from New Zealand.
Last spring, before Dixon coached his first game in Fort Worth, TCU had signed only one four-star player in its history. His first signee was four-star guard Jaylen Fisher, and he added four-star center Kevin Samuel in the early signing period a year ago.
The 2018 class announced Wednesday is highlighted by Midlothian forward Kaden Archie, rated the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 16 player at his position nationally by Scout after averaging 18.7 points and 5.0 rebounds as a junior.
Russell Barlow, a 6-foot-10 center from Richardson Berkner, and Kendric Davis, a point guard from Houston, also signed.
Joining the class from New Zealand is Angus McWilliam, a 6-11 center/forward who played for his country’s U-19 National Team and averaged 27 points and 22 rebounds at Middleton Grange School in Christchurch, New Zealand.
In a press release, Dixon described each of the signees.
Of the 6-6 Archie, Dixon said: “Kaden is a versatile, physical, skilled wing that can play multiple positions. He’s very competitive and has the ability to become a great defender.”
Of Barlow, rated the No. 14 center in the country and No. 14 player in Texas by 247Sports, Dixon said: “Russell has a big, strong body with very good hands and a soft touch around the basket. We expect him to improve due to his strong work ethic.”
Of Davis, a 5-10 guard who averaged 23.0 points and 7.4 assists last season at Houston Sam Houston, Dixon said: “Kendric is a tough, hard-nosed point guard. He possesses good leadership skills and has great vision on the court. He has a tremendous burst of speed with the ability to change pace.”
Of McWilliam, who also averaged four assists and three blocks for his school team, Dixon said: “We are excited to add a guy who is big and has good skills like Angus. He has great basketball talents, but also excels academically.”
TCU opens the 2017-18 basketball season on Friday against Louisiana-Monroe with an 8 p.m. tip at Schollmaier Arena.
