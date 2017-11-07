TCU football players describe waking up to news of shooting incident

Two TCU football players speaking to reporters about Saturday’s game at Oklahoma said they woke up to texts and calls about the shooting incident near campus on Tuesday.
“I didn’t think this morning I would wake up to a text saying there’s an armed person on this campus,” safety Niko Small said. “I just made sure I texted all my friends and family I knew were even close to campus and made sure they were OK and got somewhere safe.”
Authorities described a rage road incident between two shuttle drivers as the cause of the gunfire.
News of the shooting was texted to students.
“My phone was on silent, but I woke up to like 12 voice mails and text messages about it,” center Austin Schlottman said. “I had no idea what was going on. But then I started texting people, and they said it was resolved and everybody was safe. That’s really what I was worried about; just glad everybody was still safe and they got it figured out.”
Schlottman credited campus authorities for their response.
“Everybody stayed safe. They’ve got it under control,” he said. “That’s a good feeling.”
The Horned Frogs play at Oklahoma on Saturday in a game for the Big 12 lead.
