TCU at Oklahoma: What to know about the Horned Frogs and Sooners

No. 8 TCU (8-1, 5-1) at No. 5 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

TV: KDFW/Ch. 4

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM

Series: Oklahoma leads 11-5 and has won five of six since TCU’s season-opening upset of a fifth-ranked Sooners team in Norman in 2005. In the Big 12, Oklahoma leads the series 4-1, its only loss 37-33 in Fort Worth in 2014. Seven of the past eight meetings have been decided by a one-possession margin. TCU went for two and failed in a bid to win the 2015 game in Norman.

Weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 64, low of 44. Chance of rain 10 percent. South wind 15-20 mph. Humidity 61 percent.

Who’s favored: Oklahoma by 7.

What’s this about: The winner could get a slingshot effect all the way to the Big 12 championship game. TCU would have Texas Tech and Baylor remaining, and they re a combined 5-13. Oklahoma would have last-place Kansas and three-loss West Virginia to go. Saturday’s winner also remains at one loss and in prime consideration for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser will have a tougher shot at the CFP, but the same favorable path to Arlington as the runner-up, where a Big 12 title would still be a lofty prize.

Last week: No. 10 TCU 24, Texas 7. No. 5 Oklahoma 62, No. 11 Oklahoma State 52

Last year: Oklahoma 52, No. 21 TCU 46

Last time in Norman: No. 7 Oklahoma 30, No. 11 TCU 29.

Stat leaders

TCU: QB Kenny Hill, 176-259-5 for 2,009 yards, 15 TD. RB Darius Anderson, 121 carries, 726 yards, 7 TD. WR Desmon White, 27 catches, 280 yards, 3 TD; WR KaVontae Turpin, 27-264-1; WR John Diarse, 25-404-2; WR Jalen Reagor, 19-308-4. LB Travin Howard, 70 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT; S Nick Orr, 46 tackles, 2 INT.

Oklahoma: QB Baker Mayfield, 195-272-5 for 3,226 yards, 28 TD. RB Trey Sermon, 95 carries, 568 yards, 4 TD; RB Rodney Anderson, 86-521-5. TE Mark Andrews, 39-701-4; WR Marquise Brown, 38-743-4; WR CeeDee Lamb, 33-591-6. LB Emmanuel Beal, 63 tackles. LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, 53 tackles, 8 sacks.

From around here

Fr. S Robert Barnes played at Southlake Carroll.

Soph. DL Kenneth Mann played at Burleson.

Fr. OL Ian McIver played at Keller Central

Fr. RB Kennedy Brooks played at Mansfield.

Fr. K Calum Sutherland played at Keller Central.

Fr. DT Zacchaeus McKinney played at Weatherford.

Numbers game

5 Times TCU has held an opponent under 10 points after last week’s 24-7 victory against Texas.

5 Sacks for TCU defensive end Mat Boesen, all in the last six games.

305 Career tackles for linebacker Travin Howard, leaving him 10 away from tying Jason Phillips for the most at TCU under Gary Patterson.