TCU alumnus Reid Ryan and World Series trophy make cameo during game

The hype video that TCU plays before each second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium included a special championship cameo Saturday night.
The Riff Ram video usually ends with a notable TCU alumnus saying “Give ’em hell, TCU!”
Reid Ryan is the Give ‘Em Hell tonight! #gostros— Killer Frogs (@Killer_Frogs) November 4, 2017
Saturday’s edition ended with TCU alumnus Reid Ryan, holding the World Series championship trophy that the Astros won earlier this week. Ryan is the team president. He played baseball at TCU in the early 1990s.
Ryan remains a devoted Horned Frogs fan since graduating in 1995. He exchanged well-wishes during the World Series with TCU coach Gary Patterson.
Notable TCU alumnus who’ve taken part in the video include Andy Dalton, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brandon Finnegan, and Jake Arrieta. No. 8 TCU led Texas 17-7 late in the first half.
