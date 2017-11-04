Astros owner Jim Crane holds the championship trophy after Game 7 of the World Series on Wedneday night as his wife and team president Reid Ryan, right, help celebrate.
TCU alumnus Reid Ryan and World Series trophy make cameo during game

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 04, 2017 7:36 PM

The hype video that TCU plays before each second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium included a special championship cameo Saturday night.

The Riff Ram video usually ends with a notable TCU alumnus saying “Give ’em hell, TCU!”

Saturday’s edition ended with TCU alumnus Reid Ryan, holding the World Series championship trophy that the Astros won earlier this week. Ryan is the team president. He played baseball at TCU in the early 1990s.

Ryan remains a devoted Horned Frogs fan since graduating in 1995. He exchanged well-wishes during the World Series with TCU coach Gary Patterson.

Notable TCU alumnus who’ve taken part in the video include Andy Dalton, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brandon Finnegan, and Jake Arrieta. No. 8 TCU led Texas 17-7 late in the first half.

  • #FrogNation - Episode 3: The Legacy

    Reid Ryan, son of Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, is now president of the Houston Astros, but his ties to TCU and North Texas run deep. In this episode of #FrogNation, meet the son of a legend who is making a name for himself in the big leagues.

Jared L. Christopher jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

