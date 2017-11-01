That cryptic Gary Patterson tweet last week? He explains what it meant

TCU coach Gary Patterson sent out a tweet last week that was unlike his usual offerings.

Normally on game weeks, he sends out a “Calling All Frogs” notice.

Last week, it was downright cryptic: “We will all have good days and not as good of days but one part that will never change is what we always say ‘Go Frogs’!”

Hmm.

But there was no problem or injury or anything unannounced behind the scenes.

Instead, it was just a feeling Patterson had. He explained at his midweek press conference on Tuesday.

“I didn’t feel very easy about our mind-set going to Iowa State,” Patterson said. “That didn’t mean we didn’t try to win it. But you’ve got to get ready to go. And it’s hard for a team to do that all year. There was going to be one game.”

TCU committed 11 penalties, including a season-high five holding penalties, and did not score a touchdown on offense in a 14-7 loss at Iowa State.

Patterson said he had noticed a lack of attention to detail last week.

“And a lot of it is just, you’re tired,” he said. “You come off a game where everything goes right and then you go into a ballgame — which is not uncommon — where everything goes wrong. We really haven’t had any easy games besides Jackson State this year. It’s a pretty common thing, especially with younger players.”

But Patterson said that wasn’t the entire story of why TCU lost.

“Iowa State got after us,” he said. “They did a nice job. They had some good players. I would not take anything away from Coach Campbell. Just like I said after the game, I would give him respect for the job that they’ve done.”