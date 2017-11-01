More Videos

TCU

Patterson offers injury update on sidelined center and two backups

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

November 01, 2017 3:49 PM

Center Patrick Morris won’t play against Texas, TCU coach Gary Patterson announced Tuesday.

The Horned Frogs have played without Morris since the fourth quarter of the Oklahoma State game. In four games without him, the Frogs have not produced a 100-yard rusher and have slipped from first to fourth in the Big 12 in rushing.

In pass protection, TCU has allowed three sacks in that time, compared to six in the first four games.

“We really need Patrick Morris to get back,” Patterson said at his midweek press conference. “We haven’t talked much about it, but our offensive line has really been — if we would have gone down last week at center, we would have gone from our second center to our fifth. Because our third and fourth centers were out.”

Patterson said backup centers Garrett Altman and Kelton Hollis could be available this week. He did not say why they had missed action, except that Hollis had been hurt on the fourth-to-last play of the Kansas game.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

No. 8 TCU vs. Texas

6:15 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

