Patterson ‘concerned’ by 11 penalties at Iowa State, wants to review them

TCU coach Gary Patterson, whose team matched a season high with 11 penalties in Saturday’s 14-7 loss at Iowa State, said he is going to watch the game film before he registers comment with the Big 12 office.
The calls, including five holding penalties, were clearly on his mind after the game.
“One of the things I’m going to be concerned about is some of the calls,” he said in his postgame press conference at Jack Trice Stadium. “I’m going to watch them before I make that call to the office.”
Asked if he was referring specifically to the holding penalties, Patterson said, “I’m not going to say any more. I’m not going to take away from the job that Iowa State did.”
The penalties accounted for 104 yards, and four resulted in first downs for Iowa State. One negated an interception return for a touchdown by Ridwan Issahaku that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter.
Three holding penalties were called on center Austin Schlottman, a senior who earned second team all-conference honors a year ago but started this season at guard. He has been playing center since Patrick Morris’ injury at Oklahoma State.
Senior tight end Cole Hunt and senior receiver John Diarse were also tagged for holding, and their penalties stopped two of the first three drives for TCU.
There were also two pass interference calls, one each against cornerbacks Ranthony Texada and Jeff Gladney.
Iowa State, the least penalized team in the Big 12 and fifth-least in the country, was called for two false starts, a holding and a personal foul.
TCU also got called for 11 penalties in the SMU game.
“You got to get a couple of breaks to win on the road, and to be honest with you, we didn’t get any of those,” Patterson said, without referring specifically to penalties. “We’ve had our fair share. We were 7-0 coming into the ballgame. Played well enough in some aspects to win the ballgame, but we didn’t.”
Patterson also credited the Cyclones and second-year coach Matt Campbell in breaking a four-game losing streak to TCU and taking over a share of first place in the Big 12.
“I’m excited for Coach Campbell,” he said. “Young head coach, program. They deserved what they got today. We made too many mistakes to win.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments