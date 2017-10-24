TCU’s Kouat Noi (left) boxes out teammate JD Miller during a July workout on campus.
TCU's Kouat Noi (left) boxes out teammate JD Miller during a July workout on campus.

TCU

Dixon reports TCU basketball player suffers concussion in practice

By Carlos Mendez

October 24, 2017 7:36 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

TCU forward Kouat Noi suffered a concussion in a collision with another player at practice last week and will sit out a few more days this week, coach Jamie Dixon said Tuesday at Big 12 Media Day.

"He didn't play in our scrimmage on the weekend, but he should be practicing here in a couple of days," Dixon said.

Noi, a redshirt freshman from Newcastle, Australia, expected to be a front-line player this season, collided with junior forward JD Miller, Dixon said.

Another starter, guard Jaylen Fisher, is close to being able to practice in five-on-five situations after recovering from knee surgery this summer. However, the team is still being conservative with the sophomore.

"He looks fine," Dixon said. "He goes extremely hard, always has, always does. ... You would like some game situations under his belt, but that may come in the regular season to get him ready."

Fisher suffered a torn meniscus two days before the Horned Frogs left on their five-game Australia tour.

The Horned Frogs, picked third in the Big 12 coaches poll, open the season Nov. 10 against ULM at Schollmaier Arena.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

