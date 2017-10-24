Live updates from Big 12 basketball media day

The Big 12 is hosting Media Day for men’s basketball at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, site of the league’s postseason tournament in March. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, all of the league head coaches and selected players from each team are talking to reporters.
Bowlsby: FBI investigation ‘some discomfort’
8:45 Commissioner Bob Bowlsy called his Big 12 basketball “impeccable” in the wake of the FBI investigation into fraud and corruption that resulted in 10 arrests in September. He said the league is led by people of integrity but acknowledged that the investigation will be around college basketball for some time. “We don’t know very much information, aren’t going to get a heads-up before things happen, and as a result of that, it’s a period of some discomfort.”
Texas Tech’s Beard: Jamie Dixon hasn’t changed
9:05 Texas Tech coach Chris Beard remembered his players at Fort Scott Community College getting recruited by a Pitt assistant named Jamie Dixon. “Jamie hasn’t changed over the years, even though the shirt and the paycheck has,” Beard said. “I wasn’t surprised at all at TCU’s season last year. I think the attention they’re receiving this year, being ranked high in the poll and things like that, is deserving.”
Texas Tech’s Beard: Not surprised by Dixon’s success
TCU’s Dixon: ‘We should have won more’
10:10 TCU went 24-15 last season and won the NIT championship, its most successful postseason ever, in Jamie Dixon’s first year as head coach. But he said it wasn’t enough. “In my mind, we should have won more,” he said. “I wasn’t satisfied.” Dixon said he got kidded by coaching friends about “winning too quick,” but he said he emphasized immediate success upon inheriting the Horned Frogs. “We didn’t think our history had been good enough to look at it as a rebuild. We looked at it as a start-up.”
