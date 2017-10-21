Kansas offense shut down cold by fierce TCU defense

For three-quarters of No. 4 TCU’s commanding 43-0 victory against Kansas at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the Jayhawks’ play-by-play sheet read like a North Dakota temperature report during the heart of winter.
Minus-5, minus-7, minus-9, minus-3.
Coach Gary Patterson’s defense turned in a Big 12 record-setting performance in giving former TCU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham a stunningly ugly welcome back to Fort Worth.
The Horned Frogs limited Kansas to a conference-record 21 yards of total offense and sent the Jayhawks’ running game into retreat, holding it to minus-25 yards.
Kansas ran 49 plays in 13 drives.
That total represents the lowest in FBS this season.
That’s not defense, that’s football oppression, and it’s a bit deceiving.
As the fourth quarter began, the Horned Frogs had held Kansas to 4 yards and a very John “Bluto” Blutarsky Animal House-approved -0.1 average-yards per play.
The Jayhawks put together a 17-yard drive on their last possession.
Believe it or not, the performance was not a TCU record.
In pummeling Hardin-Simmons in 1932, before Dutch Meyer took over as coach, the Frogs held the Cowboys to minus-32 yards.
In 1955, TCU held Texas Tech to 5 yards.
On Saturday, the Frogs registered 11 tackles-for-loss, led by defensive tackle Chris Bradley and safety Ridwan Issahaku, who each had two.
Linebacker Travin Howard had five tackles.
Meacham and Sonny Cumbie arrived at TCU for the 2014 season and installed the Air Raid offense.
Business was booming in that first year with Trevone Boykin at quarterback. TCU’s offense averaged 46.5 points and 533 yards per game. The next season, in 2015, TCU was again among the nation’s offensive leaders, averaging 562.8 yards and 42.1 points per game.
The Frogs took a step back offensively in 2016. But this past season, penalties and inconsistency plagued the Horned Frogs as they struggled to a 6-6 record.
Their 31.7 points per game ranked eighth among Big 12 teams. TCU managed only one touchdown in its last two home games, losses to Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
Meacham left after last season, one where penalties and inconsistency plagued the unit.
Meacham didn’t bring any surprises for TCU on Saturday.
The Jayhawks’ longest play from scrimmage in the first half was their third of the game, a 13-yard pass and catch from QB Peyton Bender to Ben Johnson.
Next up was nine yards in a play involving the same guys on a drive that started with 8:46 left in the half.
The former Big 12 record was 44 yards, set twice, in Oklahoma’s victory over Idaho State in 2009 and Kansas State’s victory over Kansas in 1998.
In the Patterson era at TCU, the record low was 60 yards against Northern Illinois in the Poinsettia Bowl.
