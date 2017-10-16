TCU wide receiver Emanuel Porter, left, catches a pass over Kansas linebacker Mike Lee during the Horned Frogs’ 24-23 win in Lawrence, Kan., a year ago.
TCU

TCU vs. Kansas: What you need to know about the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks

By Stefan Stevenson

October 16, 2017 11:36 PM

No. 4 TCU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) vs. Kansas (1-5, 0-3)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV: KDFW/Ch. 4 (Fox)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM

Series: TCU is 21-8-4 in the series going back to the first meeting in 1942, including 9-2-2 in Fort Worth. TCU is 5-0 against KU since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

Weather: 80 percent chance of thunderstorms. High of 85, low of 64. Humidity 79 percent. South wind, 12 mph.

Who’s favored: Duh. TCU is a 37.5-point favorite.

What’s this about: The Horned Frogs are the only unbeaten team in the Big 12 and that shouldn’t change Saturday night. After Saturday, the next four weeks pose challenges for TCU, including at Iowa State Oct. 28.

Last week: TCU 26, Kansas State 6; Iowa State 45, Kansas 0

Last year: TCU 24, Kansas 23

Last time in Fort Worth: TCU 23, Kansas 17

Stat leaders

TCU: RB Darius Anderson, 79 carries, 470 yards, 6 TDs. QB Kenny Hill, 127-182-3 for 1,450 yards, 10 TDs. WR Desmon White, 19 catches, 212 yards, 2 TDs; WR KaVontae Turpin, 21 catches, 209 yards, 1 TD. LB Travin Howard, 46 tackles, 1 INT. S Nick Orr, 35 tackles, 2 INT.

Kansas: RB Khalil Herbert, 68 carries for 503 yards, 4 TDs. QB Peyton Bender, 122-221-9 for 1,391 yards, 8 TDs. WR Steven Sims Jr., 22 catches for 406 yards, 3 TDS; TE Ben Johnson, 18 catches for 250 yards, 1 TD; WR Jeremiah Booker, 16 catches for 225 yards, 2 TDs. LB Joe Dinnen Jr., 77 tackles, 1 sack; S Mike Lee, 45 tackles, 2 INTs.

    The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

From around here

Players on the Kansas roster from the Tarrant-area:

Soph. S Shaquille Richmond, Mansfield Timberview

Sr. CB Derrick Neal, Dallas Lincoln

Jr. WR Keaton Perry, TCU, Arlington Bowie

Fr. LB Kyron Johnson, Arlington Lamar

Jr. DE Josh Ehambe, Arlington Prime Prep Academy

Jr. S Emmanuel Moore, Northwest

JR RB Taylor Martin, Dunbar

Fr. OL Jack Williams, Argyle

Soph. OL Clyde McCauley III, Arlington Bowie

Fr. DE Jelani Arnold, Irving MacArthur

Jr. DT Daniel Wise, Hebron

Numbers game

10 Receivers have caught touchdown passes for TCU which is tied with Oklahoma and Ohio State for most in the nation. TCU ranks second nationally with 18 players with a reception.

23 Games the TCU defense has held opponents to under 10 points since 2010, which is third most in the nation behind Alabam (43) and Florida State (24).

56.7 TCU’s nation-leading third-down conversion.

Did you know

Linebacker Travin Howard (46 tackles) is on pace to lead TCU in tackles for the third consecutive season. If he does it, he’ll become the first known player to do it. He had a team-high 130 tackles in 2016 and 105 in ’15.

TCU has led at halftime in every game this season. They are 125-14 when leading at halftime since Gary Patterson became head coach.

TCU’s three defensive touchdowns this season is ties for the fourth most in the nation.

TCU’s 15 sacks is tied for the Big 12 lead. The Horned Frogs’ six sacks a year ago against Kansas is their most since recording nine against SMU in 2014.

The Frogs’ defense leads the Big 12 in scoring (17.3 points allowed per game), total defense (336,3 yards per game) and rushing defense (98.3 yards per game).

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

