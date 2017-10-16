TCU vs. Kansas: What you need to know about the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks

No. 4 TCU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) vs. Kansas (1-5, 0-3)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium
TV: KDFW/Ch. 4 (Fox)
Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM
Series: TCU is 21-8-4 in the series going back to the first meeting in 1942, including 9-2-2 in Fort Worth. TCU is 5-0 against KU since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
Weather: 80 percent chance of thunderstorms. High of 85, low of 64. Humidity 79 percent. South wind, 12 mph.
Who’s favored: Duh. TCU is a 37.5-point favorite.
What’s this about: The Horned Frogs are the only unbeaten team in the Big 12 and that shouldn’t change Saturday night. After Saturday, the next four weeks pose challenges for TCU, including at Iowa State Oct. 28.
Last week: TCU 26, Kansas State 6; Iowa State 45, Kansas 0
Last year: TCU 24, Kansas 23
Last time in Fort Worth: TCU 23, Kansas 17
Stat leaders
TCU: RB Darius Anderson, 79 carries, 470 yards, 6 TDs. QB Kenny Hill, 127-182-3 for 1,450 yards, 10 TDs. WR Desmon White, 19 catches, 212 yards, 2 TDs; WR KaVontae Turpin, 21 catches, 209 yards, 1 TD. LB Travin Howard, 46 tackles, 1 INT. S Nick Orr, 35 tackles, 2 INT.
Kansas: RB Khalil Herbert, 68 carries for 503 yards, 4 TDs. QB Peyton Bender, 122-221-9 for 1,391 yards, 8 TDs. WR Steven Sims Jr., 22 catches for 406 yards, 3 TDS; TE Ben Johnson, 18 catches for 250 yards, 1 TD; WR Jeremiah Booker, 16 catches for 225 yards, 2 TDs. LB Joe Dinnen Jr., 77 tackles, 1 sack; S Mike Lee, 45 tackles, 2 INTs.
From around here
Players on the Kansas roster from the Tarrant-area:
Soph. S Shaquille Richmond, Mansfield Timberview
Sr. CB Derrick Neal, Dallas Lincoln
Jr. WR Keaton Perry, TCU, Arlington Bowie
Fr. LB Kyron Johnson, Arlington Lamar
Jr. DE Josh Ehambe, Arlington Prime Prep Academy
Jr. S Emmanuel Moore, Northwest
JR RB Taylor Martin, Dunbar
Fr. OL Jack Williams, Argyle
Soph. OL Clyde McCauley III, Arlington Bowie
Fr. DE Jelani Arnold, Irving MacArthur
Jr. DT Daniel Wise, Hebron
Numbers game
10 Receivers have caught touchdown passes for TCU which is tied with Oklahoma and Ohio State for most in the nation. TCU ranks second nationally with 18 players with a reception.
23 Games the TCU defense has held opponents to under 10 points since 2010, which is third most in the nation behind Alabam (43) and Florida State (24).
56.7 TCU’s nation-leading third-down conversion.
Did you know
Linebacker Travin Howard (46 tackles) is on pace to lead TCU in tackles for the third consecutive season. If he does it, he’ll become the first known player to do it. He had a team-high 130 tackles in 2016 and 105 in ’15.
TCU has led at halftime in every game this season. They are 125-14 when leading at halftime since Gary Patterson became head coach.
TCU’s three defensive touchdowns this season is ties for the fourth most in the nation.
TCU’s 15 sacks is tied for the Big 12 lead. The Horned Frogs’ six sacks a year ago against Kansas is their most since recording nine against SMU in 2014.
The Frogs’ defense leads the Big 12 in scoring (17.3 points allowed per game), total defense (336,3 yards per game) and rushing defense (98.3 yards per game).
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments