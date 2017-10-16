It’s not Doug Meacham’s insight into TCU offense that worries Gary Patterson

Doug Meacham helped TCU revitalize its offense along with Sonny Cumbie three years ago. Together, as co-offensive coordinators hired by Gary Patterson, they implemented an up tempo, spread offense to match much of the rest of the Big 12.
Meacham is now the OC for Kansas, which plays TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
It’s not Meacham’s knowledge of the Horned Frogs’ offense, however, that concerns Patterson.
“He knows a lot about our defense. He’s gameplanned against us,” Patterson said.
Patterson is less concerned about Meacham’s insight into TCU’s offense because it’s not all that different from every other spread scheme in the conference and across the country. Slight alterations, audibles at the line of scrimmage and execution of those changes are what’s at stake. In fact, there’s not a coaching staff in the Big 12 that doesn’t know what needs to be done to stop the others’ offense.
For Patterson this week, that means preparing for Meacham’s offense.
“You’ve got to get ready for all the gadgets,” he said. “You can’t worry about all the other stuff and [Meacham’s recent history at TCU].”
