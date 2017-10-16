TCU defensive end Terrell Lathan sacks Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Ryan Willis in a 23-17 win in November 2015.
TCU defensive end Terrell Lathan sacks Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Ryan Willis in a 23-17 win in November 2015. Richard W. Rodriguez photo@star-telegram.com
TCU defensive end Terrell Lathan sacks Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Ryan Willis in a 23-17 win in November 2015. Richard W. Rodriguez photo@star-telegram.com

TCU

Why TCU is likely to finally blow out Kansas

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 1:58 PM

If there’s one thing that TCU head coach Gary Patterson has always preached it’s not overlooking inferior opponents.

In the Big 12, no one fits that description more than Kansas, which is 3-42 in the conference since TCU joined in 2012. The No. 4 Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12) are 5-0 against the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) in conference entering their meeting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium on KDFW/Ch. 4.

“If we’re smart,” said TCU coach Gary Patterson said Monday morning during the Big 12 teleconference. “we have to take it one game at a time.”

That sentiment starts at the top, he said.

“It better be. It only takes one. If you didn’t learn anything Friday night …” Patterson said, referring to several upsets, including No. 2 Clemson losing on Friday. “At any point in time, anybody can beat anybody. You only have to be the best team on that night.”

There are more than a few reasons why a calamitous night for the Frogs is unlikely.

This is a relatively mature TCU team, which is something Patterson has touted about his team. The Frogs get the Jayhawks for a night game for the first time “so there will be a little different ambiance,” he added.

Fall break at TCU means players don’t have class Monday and Tuesday, giving them a chance to rest a little more and “catch up on their academics.”

Plus, don’t think TCU players won’t be reminded about all those close wins against Kansas.

“You’re going to have to win some games that aren’t going to look pretty,” Patterson said. “The last three times we’ve been [in Kansas] they’ve had us beat. They have a lot of kids from Texas and Louisiana play and they come home [to Texas] and play hard. It’s a pride thing. I know it’s been a task.”

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still 'can't wait to go to work' 1:55

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:39

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

  • Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

    The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still 'can't wait to go to work' 1:55

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too 1:39

Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake 1:10

Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video