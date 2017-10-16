Why TCU is likely to finally blow out Kansas

If there’s one thing that TCU head coach Gary Patterson has always preached it’s not overlooking inferior opponents.
In the Big 12, no one fits that description more than Kansas, which is 3-42 in the conference since TCU joined in 2012. The No. 4 Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 in the Big 12) are 5-0 against the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) in conference entering their meeting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium on KDFW/Ch. 4.
“If we’re smart,” said TCU coach Gary Patterson said Monday morning during the Big 12 teleconference. “we have to take it one game at a time.”
That sentiment starts at the top, he said.
“It better be. It only takes one. If you didn’t learn anything Friday night …” Patterson said, referring to several upsets, including No. 2 Clemson losing on Friday. “At any point in time, anybody can beat anybody. You only have to be the best team on that night.”
There are more than a few reasons why a calamitous night for the Frogs is unlikely.
This is a relatively mature TCU team, which is something Patterson has touted about his team. The Frogs get the Jayhawks for a night game for the first time “so there will be a little different ambiance,” he added.
Fall break at TCU means players don’t have class Monday and Tuesday, giving them a chance to rest a little more and “catch up on their academics.”
Plus, don’t think TCU players won’t be reminded about all those close wins against Kansas.
“You’re going to have to win some games that aren’t going to look pretty,” Patterson said. “The last three times we’ve been [in Kansas] they’ve had us beat. They have a lot of kids from Texas and Louisiana play and they come home [to Texas] and play hard. It’s a pride thing. I know it’s been a task.”
