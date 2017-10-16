Why TCU is likely to finally blow out Kansas

1:40 Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice Pause

2:23 Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

1:55 Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

0:44 Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

1:39 Not sure about the State Fair's funnel cake bacon queso burger? We tried it, but you should too

1:10 Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

0:21 SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band