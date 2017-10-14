TCU running back Sewo Olonilua celebrates with teammates after one of his two touchdowns against K-State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
TCU

TCU football report card at Kansas State: Defense gets it done

By Carlos Mendez

October 14, 2017 8:57 PM

Running back Sewo Olonilua ran for two of TCU’s three touchdowns, and the defense dominated in a 26-6 victory at Kansas State on Saturday. We hand out the grades:

OFFENSE — B

Not much for consistency, but enough to win a road game. A 13-play drive to start the second half resulted in a touchdown for a 20-3 lead that was more than plenty against an outmatched offense on the other sideline. The Frogs converted nine of 18 third downs, which is below their season average, but still plenty acceptable. One turnover, from running back Darius Anderson, led to a K-State field goal.

DEFENSE — A+

Kansas State didn’t top 200 yards until 4:10 remained in the game. The Wildcats’ inexperienced quarterback, Alex Delton, was swallowed whole by TCU coach Gary Patterson’s defense. Steady blitzing and upfront pressure produced 11-for-29 passing. The Wildcats converted only two of 15 third-down chances. Their two biggest plays were a 36-yard quarterback run and a 30-yard catch. Dominating.

SPECIAL TEAMS — A

Jonathan Song made two field goals, including a career-high 39-yarder in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead. But he missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, his first miss of any kind on a placekick this season. Adam Nunez pinned one of six punts inside the 20 and averaged 35.8 yards. K-State got off a 26-yard kickoff return.

EXTRA CREDIT

Backup strong safety Innis Gaines collected his first career sack as part of three tackles and broke up two passes in deep coverage.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

