How many ways can TCU catch, run and throw the ball? Count ’em

A receiver threw a touchdown pass.

A quarterback caught it.

The versatility of the No. 6 TCU offense is starting to show itself.

Last week against West Virginia, Kenny Hill became the 18th TCU player to catch a pass this season — and the 10th with a touchdown reception.

Four backs have run for a touchdown, and three receivers have been used to run the ball.

If there is a way to maximize the capabilities of the offensive skill players, co-offensive coordinators Sonny Cumbie and Curtis Luper are finding it.

The Frogs hope the formula continues to work when they visit Kansas State on Saturday.

“It’s big. You can keep them guessing,” said Hill, who caught his touchdown pass on a throw from receiver KaVontae Turpin. “They can’t just lock in and do what they like to do. You have to make them think a little bit. Hopefully we can catch them slipping one time and hit a big play or something.”

Last year, receiver John Diarse and running back Kyle Hicks attempted passes, and Hicks led the team in receptions.

Two years ago, three non-quarterbacks threw a pass — receiver-turned-cornerback Tony James, tailback-turned-receiver Shaun Nixon and Hicks.

This year, Darius Anderson accounts for 36 percent of the carries for TCU. But after that, the rushes are split almost evenly among Kyle Hicks, Sewo Olonilua and Hill.

Turpin and Desmon White lead the team with 16 catches each, followed by John Diarse with 14 and Jalen Reagor with 11. After that, 11 other players have caught multiple passes.

“You’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit,” coach Gary Patterson said. “Because some of those guys came understanding we were going to throw the ball a lot more than we do this year, and they’ve been happy.”

TCU is fourth in the Big 12 and seventh in the country in scoring at 44.4 points per game, and first in the Big 12 and 26th in the country in rushing at 219.8 yards per game.

Kansas State is well aware of TCU’s versatility and the role Hill plays in the offense, including his demonstrated ability to throw, catch and run for a touchdown.

“There are times when you’re watching him on tape and see he has above-average speed,” K-State coach Bill Snyder said. “Then you watch a few more plays, and you can tell he has excellent speed. I do not know what his clock time is, but he can run.”

Saturday is a matchup of the top two-ranked defenses in the league, both in points and yards allowed. Any edge the Frogs can find from their versatility will be handy.

No. 6 TCU at Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday, FS1