Former TCU coach hired to embattled Louisville staff

Former TCU men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson has joined the Louisville staff in the wake of head coach Rick Pitino’s firing on September 27.
Johnson will be an assistant for acting head coach Dave Padgett, who was named to the position on September 29. Padgett has been on the Louisville staff since 2014 and an assistant coach since March 2015.
Trent Johnson here with David Padgett pic.twitter.com/9ZiewHsIza— Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) October 11, 2017
Johnson coached the Horned Frogs from 2012 to 2016. His team went 18-15 and 4-14 in the Big 12 before he was fired in March 2016. Johnson was 50-79 (8-64 in conference) in four seasons with TCU. He also was the head coach at LSU (2008-12), Stanford (2004-08) and Nevada (1999-04).
“Having the experience and background Trent Johnson has is just invaluable to me,” reported Jeff Greer of the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Trent Johnson: "A sense of responsibility" and a desire to help is what made him want to join David Padgett's staff.— Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) October 11, 2017
