Former TCU men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson was hired to the staff at Louisville on Wedneday. He was fired by TCU in March 2016.
Former TCU men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson was hired to the staff at Louisville on Wedneday. He was fired by TCU in March 2016. Steve Nurenberg photo@star-telegram.com
Former TCU men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson was hired to the staff at Louisville on Wedneday. He was fired by TCU in March 2016. Steve Nurenberg photo@star-telegram.com

TCU

Former TCU coach hired to embattled Louisville staff

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 1:30 PM

Former TCU men’s basketball coach Trent Johnson has joined the Louisville staff in the wake of head coach Rick Pitino’s firing on September 27.

Johnson will be an assistant for acting head coach Dave Padgett, who was named to the position on September 29. Padgett has been on the Louisville staff since 2014 and an assistant coach since March 2015.

Johnson coached the Horned Frogs from 2012 to 2016. His team went 18-15 and 4-14 in the Big 12 before he was fired in March 2016. Johnson was 50-79 (8-64 in conference) in four seasons with TCU. He also was the head coach at LSU (2008-12), Stanford (2004-08) and Nevada (1999-04).

“Having the experience and background Trent Johnson has is just invaluable to me,” reported Jeff Greer of the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video