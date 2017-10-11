What TCU QB Kenny Hill ‘kind of forgot’ on the drive to beat West Virginia

Kenny Hill felt so comfortable in TCU’s possession for the go-ahead points against West Virginia, he forgot the game was even close.

“Honestly, going through the drive, I kind of forgot that it was even tied,” the Horned Frogs’ senior quarterback said Tuesday during a midweek meeting with reporters. “It felt like a normal drive. We just went out there, tried to execute like normal, not get too high with what’s going on in the game. Just stay level.”

Hill led a 13-play drive covering 65 yards in 6:57 to put TCU ahead 31-24, the eventual final in the Big 12 clash. He scored the winning points on a 3-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal with 2:53 left.

“It really didn’t even click to me until I scored and I looked up at the scoreboard,” Hill said. “I was like, ‘Dang, that might have been the game right there.’ ”

The drive included two other third-down conversions on pass plays from Hill. Dylan Thomas caught a pass for 7 yards on a third-and-2 from the TCU 43-yard line, and John Diarse caught a pass for 23 yards on third-and-7 at the West Virginia 31.

Hill was 4-for-5 for 23 yards on the drive, the lone incompletion being a video reversal of an interception at the 1-yard line.

“You dream of that — five seconds on the clock, you throwing the game-winning touchdown or whatever,” Hill said. “Every quarterback does that. Being in that situation is definitely cool.”

But not as cool as kneeling out the clock, right?

Hill laughed with reporters.

“Yeah, take it easy, walk up and take a knee. That’s what you want,” he said.

Which he and TCU have done that three times this year — against Arkansas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in a 5-0 start.