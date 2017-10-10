Add another TCU quarterback to the Bill Snyder note recipient list

It’s been called one of the best awards in college football — a handwritten note from Bill Snyder.
Now Kenny Hill has one.
The TCU quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he got a letter from the Kansas State coach last year after the Horned Frogs’ 30-6 loss to the Wildcats.
“Keep working, keep doing you, keep getting better. Stuff like that,” Hill said of the note’s contents.
Hill was 5-for-11 for 52 yards passing and ran for 50 yards in the 2016 game against Kansas State, entering the game in the third quarter despite an injured ankle that had prevented him from starting.
It was the second consecutive game he had played hurt last year.
“It was more the fact that he took time to write that and send it out to me,” Hill said. “That’s awesome.”
Hill, like many college players, is well aware of the reputation of the 78-year-old Snyder, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who has made a habit of sending handwritten letters to opponents.
Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin received one in 2015 after suffering an injury in a game against Kansas.
“He’s definitely one of those guys, when he’s done he’s going to be remembered for a long time,” Hill said. “He’s going to be missed.”
TCU faces Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments