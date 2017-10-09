TCU punter Adam Nunez earns Big 12 honor

TCU punter Adam Nunez earned Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after a standout game in the Horned Frogs’ 31-24 win over West Virginia.
Nunez placed four of his five first-half punts inside the Mountaineers’ 6-yard line.
Nunez averaged 43.0 yards on seven punts, including a season-long of 51 yards.
He has placed seven punts inside the 20 with no touchbacks in 2017.
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt earned offensive honors after completing 18 of 24 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns in a win at Oklahoma. Cyclones linebacker Joey Lanning earned defensive honors after recording eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery. Texas Tech running back Desmond Nisby was named Newcomer of the Week after rushing for 93 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Raiders win over Kansas.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill was shutout despite becoming the fourth player in Big 12 history to rush for a touchdown, catch a touchdown pass and throw for a touchdown and first since 2008. He threw for 188 yards, rushed for 27 yards and had 48 yards receiving.
No. 6 TCU plays at Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.
