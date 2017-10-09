Horned Frogs pick up honors after West Virginia win

Saturday proved to be an award-winning day for TCU.

Quarterback Kenny Hill, punter Adam Nunez and the offensive line were recognized for their performances in a 31-24 victory against West Virginia at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Hill was named to the Paul Hornung Award honor roll after his performance, which included a touchdown throw, touchdown run and touchdown catch. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and ran seven times for 28 yards.

Nunez put four punts inside the 10, including two inside the 5. The sophomore from Houston averaged 43 yards on seven punts, including a season-long 51-yarder. He is also the holder for placekicks.

The offensive line of left tackle Joseph Noteboom, left guard Cordel Iwuagwu, center Austin Schlottman, right guard Matt Pryor and right tackle Lucas Niang were placed on the Joe Moore Award mid-season honor roll, recognizing their performance in all games to date. The Frogs, playing without injured center Patrick Morris, did not allow a sack and averaged 4.7 yards per rush against West Virginia. Last season’s center, Austin Schlottman, moved over from right guard, Pryor moved in from right tackle, and Niang stepped in at right tackle, making his first career start.

The Joe Moore Award is presented Dec. 8 to the top offensive line in the country. Semifinalists are announced Nov. 21, and finalists are announced Nov. 28.

S/O to our big Frogs up front on the O line! They're on the @JoeMooreAward Mid-Season Honor Roll! #EyesUpKeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/afhWNoMWNK — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 9, 2017

It’s the second consecutive game TCU has been recognized with multiple awards. The Frogs were the Football Writers Association of America team of the week, running back Darius Anderson was the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Big 12 offensive player of the week and Gary Patterson was the Bobby Dodd Trophy coach of the week following a victory at Oklahoma State on Sept. 23.

TCU named its players of the week for the West Virginia game, recognizing Hill, Noteboom and Nunez in addition to kickoff specialist Cole Bunce defensive end Ben Banogu, linebacker Travin Howard and cornerback Ranthony Texada.