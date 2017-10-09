Big 12 delays announcement of TCU kickoff time for next home game

The Big 12 and TV will wait until next week to announce the start time for TCU’s home game against Kansas.
The league posted to its Twitter account that the TCU-Kansas, Oklahoma State-Texas and Oklahoma-Kansas State kickoff times will be announced six days prior to the Oct. 21 games.
The TV Selection schedule for Oct. 21 has two games confirmed. The other three will be announced at a later date.
Sixth-ranked TCU and Texas are the Big 12 leaders going into this week’s games, with No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 14 Oklahoma State and Kansas State each one game behind. TCU is coming off a 31-24 victory against West Virginia, and Texas won 40-34 in two overtimes against Kansas State.
TCU was assigned 2:30 starts for its games at Arkansas, against SMU and at Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs game at Kansas State on Saturday is an 11 a.m. kickoff.
