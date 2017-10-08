TCU moves up to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

TCU moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating West Virginia on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (5-0) are the highest-ranked Big 12 team after Oklahoma dropped to No. 12 from No. 3 after losing at home to unranked Iowa State.
Alabama and Clemson remained Nos. 1 and 2. The Crimson Tide received 1,507 points after beating Texas A&M in College Station. The Tigers received 1,481 points. Penn State moved up one spot to No. 3 and Georgia and Washington both moved up one spot to Nos. 4 and 5. Ohio State is the top-ranked team with a loss at No. 9. They lost at home to the Sooners three weeks ago.
Big Ten with most and most in top 10, SEC with 2 in top five and more. Conference breakdown of the #APTop25: https://t.co/pDHkl5AVoK pic.twitter.com/VSge9oxmiV— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 8, 2017
Other Big 12 teams include Oklahoma State at No. 14 and Texas Tech at No. 24. West Virginia, which was ranked No. 23 entering its game against TCU, dropped out and received 26 votes. Iowa State received five votes and the Aggies received four votes.
The Big Ten has the most teams in top 10 and the SEC has two teams in the top five.
AP Top 25:
(Week 7)
1
Alabama (43)
Record: 6-0
PV Rank
1
Points
1,507
2
Clemson (18)
Record: 6-0
2
1,481
3
|
Record: 6-0
4
1,370
4
|
Record: 6-0
5
1,327
5
|
Record: 6-0
6
1,284
6
|
Record: 5-0
8
1,192
7
|
Record: 5-0
9
1,127
8
|
Record: 6-0
11
1,094
9
|
Record: 5-1
10
1,051
10
|
Record: 5-1
12
914
11
|
Record: 4-0
13
908
12
|
Record: 4-1
3
851
13
|
Record: 5-1
14
795
14
|
Record: 4-1
15
712
15
|
Record: 5-1
16
617
16
|
Record: 5-1
21
583
17
|
Record: 4-1
7
524
18
|
Record: 5-0
18
482
19
|
Record: 6-0
19
465
20
|
Record: 5-1
24
421
21
|
Record: 4-1
-
416
22
|
Record: 4-0
25
274
23
|
Record: 4-2
-
109
24
|
Record: 4-1
-
105
25
|
Record: 5-0
-
74
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa State 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
