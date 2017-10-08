TCU moves up to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

TCU moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating West Virginia on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (5-0) are the highest-ranked Big 12 team after Oklahoma dropped to No. 12 from No. 3 after losing at home to unranked Iowa State.

Alabama and Clemson remained Nos. 1 and 2. The Crimson Tide received 1,507 points after beating Texas A&M in College Station. The Tigers received 1,481 points. Penn State moved up one spot to No. 3 and Georgia and Washington both moved up one spot to Nos. 4 and 5. Ohio State is the top-ranked team with a loss at No. 9. They lost at home to the Sooners three weeks ago.

Big Ten with most and most in top 10, SEC with 2 in top five and more. Conference breakdown of the #APTop25: https://t.co/pDHkl5AVoK pic.twitter.com/VSge9oxmiV — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 8, 2017

Other Big 12 teams include Oklahoma State at No. 14 and Texas Tech at No. 24. West Virginia, which was ranked No. 23 entering its game against TCU, dropped out and received 26 votes. Iowa State received five votes and the Aggies received four votes.

The Big Ten has the most teams in top 10 and the SEC has two teams in the top five.

More Videos 2:23 Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed Pause 2:20 TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 1:43 Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:16 RAW: Birdville receiver needs one hand for the catch 1:12 Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 0:38 Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel 1:35 Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed" 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans. Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.co,

More Videos 2:23 Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed Pause 2:20 TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 1:43 Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations 1:14 New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:16 RAW: Birdville receiver needs one hand for the catch 1:12 Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 0:38 Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel 1:35 Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed" 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what to expect Saturday morning and offers his impression of Gary Patterson on the sideline. ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what to expect Saturday morning and offers his impression of Gary Patterson on the sideline. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

AP Top 25:

(Week 7)

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa State 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2