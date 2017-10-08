TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill scores a third quarter touchdown during the Horned Frogs’ 31-24 win over West Virginia Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill scores a third quarter touchdown during the Horned Frogs’ 31-24 win over West Virginia Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill scores a third quarter touchdown during the Horned Frogs’ 31-24 win over West Virginia Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU moves up to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 08, 2017 4:13 PM

TCU moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating West Virginia on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (5-0) are the highest-ranked Big 12 team after Oklahoma dropped to No. 12 from No. 3 after losing at home to unranked Iowa State.

Alabama and Clemson remained Nos. 1 and 2. The Crimson Tide received 1,507 points after beating Texas A&M in College Station. The Tigers received 1,481 points. Penn State moved up one spot to No. 3 and Georgia and Washington both moved up one spot to Nos. 4 and 5. Ohio State is the top-ranked team with a loss at No. 9. They lost at home to the Sooners three weeks ago.

Other Big 12 teams include Oklahoma State at No. 14 and Texas Tech at No. 24. West Virginia, which was ranked No. 23 entering its game against TCU, dropped out and received 26 votes. Iowa State received five votes and the Aggies received four votes.

The Big Ten has the most teams in top 10 and the SEC has two teams in the top five.

More Videos

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Pause
TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations 1:43

Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

RAW: Birdville receiver needs one hand for the catch 0:16

RAW: Birdville receiver needs one hand for the catch

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel 0:38

Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel

Pudge on Puerto Rico: 'It's totally destroyed' 1:35

Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

    ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

ESPN's College GameDay broadcast live from TCU's campus Saturday morning, and fans from across the country showed up in school colors. It was mostly a sea of purple, but West Virginians and other college fans turned out ready for kickoff. See the best signs and the rowdiest fans.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.co,

More Videos

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Pause
TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay 2:20

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations 1:43

Teaming up for Texas: Kentucky Basketball takes calls for Hurricane Harvey relief donations

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

RAW: Birdville receiver needs one hand for the catch 0:16

RAW: Birdville receiver needs one hand for the catch

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar 1:12

Texas Tech commit throws 5 touchdown passes against FW Dunbar

Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel 0:38

Hurricane Harvey relief: Euless Trinity cheerleaders help a rival unable to travel

Pudge on Puerto Rico: 'It's totally destroyed' 1:35

Pudge on Puerto Rico: "It's totally destroyed"

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

  • ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

    College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what to expect Saturday morning and offers his impression of Gary Patterson on the sideline.

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what TCU fans should expect and does his impression of Gary Patterson

College GameDay host Rece Davis highlights what to expect Saturday morning and offers his impression of Gary Patterson on the sideline.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

AP Top 25:

(Week 7)

1

Alabama　(43)

SEC

Record: 6-0

PV Rank

1

Points

1,507

2

Clemson　(18)

ACC

Record: 6-0

2

1,481

3

Penn State

Big Ten

Record: 6-0

4

1,370

4

Georgia

SEC

Record: 6-0

5

1,327

5

Washington

Pac-12

Record: 6-0

6

1,284

6

TCU

Big 12

Record: 5-0

8

1,192

7

Wisconsin

Big Ten

Record: 5-0

9

1,127

8

Washington State

Pac-12

Record: 6-0

11

1,094

9

Ohio State

Big Ten

Record: 5-1

10

1,051

10

Auburn

SEC

Record: 5-1

12

914

11

Miami (FL)

ACC

Record: 4-0

13

908

12

Oklahoma

Big 12

Record: 4-1

3

851

13

USC

Pac-12

Record: 5-1

14

795

14

Oklahoma State

Big 12

Record: 4-1

15

712

15

Virginia Tech

ACC

Record: 5-1

16

617

16

Notre Dame

Division I FBS Independents

Record: 5-1

21

583

17

Michigan

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

7

524

18

South Florida

The American

Record: 5-0

18

482

19

San Diego State

Mountain West

Record: 6-0

19

465

20

North Carolina State

ACC

Record: 5-1

24

421

21

Michigan State

Big Ten

Record: 4-1

-

416

22

UCF

The American

Record: 4-0

25

274

23

Stanford

Pac-12

Record: 4-2

-

109

24

Texas Tech

Big 12

Record: 4-1

-

105

25

Navy

The American

Record: 5-0

-

74

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa State 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video